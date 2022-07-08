The 7 best sustainable trainers to add to cart right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Once upon a time, actual shoes used to be a thing – it's a distant memory for us too. Since trainers trickled into mainstream dressing over the past few decades, we've never looked back.

You don't need us to tell you that they needn't only be worn for sporting activities. They're super versatile – think the finishing casual touch to a look consisting of a tiered seersucker maxi on a summer's day or paired with low-waisted cargo pants à la Hailey Bieber. Basically, the possibilities are endless and trainers are going absolutely nowhere.

Honestly, we get it – literally nothing beats the feeling of unboxing a fresh pair of trainers, which explains why so many of us are simply obsessed with our casual footwear wardrobe.

If your shopping habits are anything like ours, buying a pair of trainers is a joyous affair – but perhaps it might be time to bump your ecological impact a little higher up on your agenda?

For a while now, brands have been starting to cotton on to the fact that consumers are increasingly interested in shopping more sustainably. The fashion industry is a major contributor to global warming, and so switching up your usual choices for more eco-friendly options is a great way of reducing your carbon footprint.

Luckily, there are some seriously stylish options out there now, with pairs by fully eco-friendly trainer brands, as well as styles part of special collections created by major sportswear retailers looking to make their practices more sustainable.

But where on earth to start?

French footwear brand Veja, adored by Meghan Markle and Emily Ratajkowski alike, has turned into something of a cult label in recent years. Another key player in the sustainable trainer game is SAYE, which offers a wide range of vegan retro-inspired designs, created out of bio-based, organic and recycled materials.

Hello! Fashion has picked out our favourite pairs of sustainable trainers to shop right now:

Modelo '89 Vegan Hi Green trainers, £135, SAYE

2790 Linea Up Down White trainers, £60, Superga

Black grape leather trainers, £170, Pangaia

Onyx VEGEA trainers, £110, Po-Zu

574v2 trainers, £80, New Balance

Veja V10 multicoloured suede trainers, £125, The Dressing Room

Club C 85 Vegan trainers, £70, Reebok

