Princess Olympia of Greece lands new job as shoe designer

Aquazurra, simply put, deserves a royal warrant. Since its inception in 2012 it has graced the soles of the world’s most well heeled (literally) blue bloods from The Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Charlotte who wore them during her turn as flower girl for Prince Harry and The Duchess of Sussex and not to mention Queen Rania of Jordan and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

Now the Florence-founded shoe brand has announced the appointment of HRH Princess Olympia of Greece and Denmark as their new Brand Ambassador. The daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, Olympia has posed for a number of covers and photo shoots including features in magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Architectural Digest, Harper’s Bazaar, Town and Country, Tatler and of course as the November 2021 cover star of Hello! Fashion.

She will be featured in the Aquazzura Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign, and has actually been hard at work with founder Edgardo Osorio, co-designing a new shoe collaboration that they will unveil in Fall 2022, featuring two distinct styles part of the Resort 2023 collection. “I am absolutely delighted to be collaborating with Aquazzura. It has been a dream of mine to design shoes and I could not think of a better partner to step into the industry with,” explained Princess Olympia.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the brand: a decade of extraordinary successes defined by the hard work of creative director and founder Edgardo Osorio. Edgardo's dream business idea came to life inside the spectacular setting of Palazzo Corsini, Aquazzura’s headquarters, starting a ten-year journey of pure creativity and love for Italian savoir-faire, through the combination of traditional techniques and luxurious materials.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Olympia, not only is she a friend but also perfectly embodies the new generation of Aquazzura girls.” Osorio explained “She has an effortless elegance; she is fun and has a strong personality. For the Fall we are working together to create the perfect party shoes to dance the night away.”