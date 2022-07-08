Lady Amelia Spencer is the picture of summer in orange bikini and shirt dress The socialite glowed in her sun-soaked setting

Lady Amelia Spencer is currently lapping up the sun in a scenic beachside location on the Italian coast with her twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer. The girls, who are joined by their friends and partners, have been plying us with plenty of golden summer-style inspiration – just in time for holiday season.

Lady Amelia, 29, looked radiant in a vibrant tangerine-toned bikini set which she layered under an effortless white shirt dress. Featuring a classic collar, a mini fit and simple button-down detailing, the timeless number added a dose of cool elegance to the society sweetheart's beach babe aesthetic.

WATCH: When Lady Amelia Spencer said ‘Yes’ to Greg Mallett

The blonde beauty wore her platinum tresses down loose in a gently waved style as she posed on the sand with a flock of stylish friends.

Her twin looked equally as breathtaking in a coral bikini set that she layered under a white crochet midi dress with a sleeveless outline, a rounded scoop neck and a side slit. She wore her hair scraped back into a slick ponytail, in contrast to her sister.

Lady Amelia and Eliza looked ethereal in white

Both fashionistas accessorised with an oversized pair of sunglasses to shield their glowing, sunkissed faces from the glorious sun.

Lady Amelia's long-term partner Greg Mallett shared a host of snaps from the luxe holiday via his Instagram Stories, simply tagging all involved.

The twins are currently lapping up the Italian sunshine with friends

Earlier during their stay in Italy, the twins matched in mini dresses. Lady Amelia sported a simple shirt dress, boasting rolled short-sleeves, a mini silhouette, a high waistline and button-down detailing in a sky blue hue. She completed her outfit with a large black handbag that she strapped across her front for all her holiday essentials.

Lady Eliza complemented her sister by wearing an off-the-shoulder mini dress that boasted a sweet, dotted print, a ruched high waist, a tiered ruffled skirt and short sleeves. Both sisters slipped on a pair of nude barely-there sandals – adding a pinch of practicality to their ethereal outfits.

