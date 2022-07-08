Kim Kardashian's epic style evolution – from early 2000s It-girl to Balenciaga babe The reality star has had so many different looks

No one could dream of denying the fact that Kim Kardashian keeps things interesting on the style front.

MORE: Kim Kardashian rocks skin-tight neon green Balenciaga Pantaleggings in Paris

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has had a plethora of different looks over the years since she first came onto the party scene in the early 2000s, back when she was best known as Paris Hilton's BFF.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

How has Kim Kardashian's style changed over the years?

How times have changed… Kim's working life has gone from strength to strength – law student, best-selling author, model and entrepreneur are just a few of the job titles that she can note down on her CV. And Kim's style archive is equally varied – having swapped Juicy Couture tracksuits for Balenciaga 'Pantaleggings', she has turned herself into something of a modern fashion icon.

What was Kim Kardashian's style like before Kanye West?

It's fair to say Kim's third husband, music mogul Kanye West, had a significant impact on her style. In the early 2000s, Kim often opted for bandage dresses and chunky belts, whereas Kanye's influence encouraged her to be more experimental and elevated with her fashion choices.

MORE: Naomi Campbell is officially a doctor – and throws the most incredible afterparty to celebrate

Some of her most memorable looks in more recent years include her dripping latex look by Thierry Mugler worn to the 2019 Met Gala, a bodycon strapless number featuring a picture of her own face (it's a bit of a mood), and her neon pink leotard and feathered cape ensemble worn for her SNL debut afterparty.

READ: Kendall Jenner wears the most unconventional poolside fashion combo and majorly pulls it off

How has Kim Kardashian impacted fashion?

Kim has had a serious impact on the fashion world in recent years, evidenced by the fact that she has posed for the covers of various influential fashion magazines including Vogue, Allure, Sports Illustrated, ELLE and Glamour to name a few.

Having founded her hugely successful shapewear brand SKIMS back in 2019, it is clear that Kim's vision isn't limited to revolutionising her own wardrobe.

Plus, who could possibly forget the outrage that she sparked earlier this year when she wore Marilyn Monroe's historic 'Happy Birthday' dress to the Met Gala? Kim revealed that she lost 16 pounds in order to fit into the sheer embellished gown which prompted a flurry of discussions over the ethics of wearing such high-profile archived pieces.

What has Kim Kardashian worn recently?

This week alone has been non-stop for Kim – the start of Paris Haute Couture Week saw her stepping out in the 'City of Love' in a tight high-necked camouflage t-shirt and neon green 'Pantaleggings' - one of Balenciaga's signature designs, crafted from spandex leggings attached to stiletto heels for a hybrid effect.

Then she graced the runway for Balenciaga's show alongside Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa in a black shiny corset featuring a sweetheart neckline and sleeves that doubled as gloves. Attached to the hip of the bodice was an asymmetric skirt train which flowed behind her as she showcased the dramatic look to onlookers.

Finally, she paid tribute to Madonna's iconic 1992 breast-baring dress as she sat in the audience at the Jean Paul Gaultier show, accompanied by her 9-year-old daughter North West who proved that style apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Scroll down below to see more of Kim Kardashian's style moments from over the years:

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian in 2006 shopping in Australia

Kim at Teen Vogue's Young Hollywood party in 2006

Kim on the red carpet in 2007

Kim at the OmniPeace party in 2007

Kim launches her new fragrance at Sephora in 2010

Kim hosts a New Year's Party at a nightclub in 2011

Kim when she was pregnant with North in 2013

Kim at the Hype Energy Drinks launch in 2015

Kim in New York in 2016

Kim at Versace's AW/19 show

Kim in New York in 2020

Kim at the premiere of The Kardashians earlier this year

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.