Florence Pugh is a vision in sheer Valentino gown for star-studded outing

Florence Pugh pulled out all the stops as she stepped out to attend the Valentino Haute Couture Autumn/Winter show in Rome. The Don't Worry Darling star captivated crowds in the designer number, as she took her place on the front row alongside Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful.

Florence, 26, looked mesmerising in the Valentino gown which featured a halterneck fit with a dramatic ruff finish, a backless cut, delicate wispy layers of sheer tulle, a floor-length silhouette, a cinched waist and a shocking pink shade that has become synonymous with the luxury brand.

The star wore her blonde hair slicked back in a pixie cut style with a side parting and opted for a dramatic glamour glow. A radiant complexion, gently brushed brows, a rose pink lip and a rose gold eyeshadow blend made for an enchanting makeup look.

The beloved actress accessorised with a pair of fuchsia geometric stud earrings and wore her edgy septum piercing to complete her fantastical designer aesthetic. She completed her ensemble by stepping out in a pair of raspberry pink Valentino Garavani 'Tan-Go patent leather platform pumps,' - which are priced at £810.

Florence looked mesmerising in the Valentino gown

Fans gushed over Florence's unparalleled sartorial prowess and striking outfit. "Love it!" one commented, while another said: "She slayed in that dress." A third added: "Wow I love the pink," with a string of pink love heart emojis, and a fourth added: "Love this dress."

She debuted a radiant beauty glow

Florence recently stunned fans with a dramatic hair transformation. Earlier this year, the actress and Oxford-native traded in her blonde waves with dip-dyed rockstar pink tips for a nineties black pixie cut.

The star was joined by Anna Wintour on the front row

Her hair has been on quite the journey since. Following a short stint as a brunette after sporting her black pixie do, Florence is now back to blonde – and appears to be letting her ever-changing locks grow out.

