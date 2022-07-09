Kate Hudson is a gothic dream in lace top at Valentino Haute Couture show

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Thank you Maison Valentino for providing us with an endless supply of iconic celebrity style moments. There were more stars at the Valentino Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 22/23 show in Rome than in Stella McCartney's fashion archive – and they all brought sensational looks to the table.

Kate Hudson attended the event looking divine in a black sheer top boasting long sleeves, lace detailing, a high neckline, a Victoriana silhouette and a black bralette layered underneath. The star teamed the piece with some sleek low-waisted black trousers and clasped a Valentino Garavani one-stud black leather handbag to complete her outfit.

Kate wore her wavy blonde tresses down loose and debuted a natural yet glowing beauty blend. A subtle cherry pink lip, an even skin tone and a delicate eyeliner flick enhanced by a flutter of mascara accentuated the actress' striking features.

She further accessorised with a pair of black gloves that were layered over her sheer mesh blouse. She smiled for the cameras alongside her long-term partner Danny Fujikawa, who looked suave in a stone-coloured linen suit and a pristine white T-shirt.

Kate looked phenomenal in black

Fans online were quick to express their awe at Kate's lacy ensemble. "How beautiful," one commented, while another said: "Stunning."

Goldie Hawn's daughter opted for black as opposed to Valentino's signature pink hue

A third mentioned: "Forever Queen," with a black love heart emoji, and a fourth added: "She shines – always happy, best smile."

She was joined by a star-studded array of celebrities for the event

Has Kate's sheer blouse caught your eye? If so, Valentino is offering a beautiful lookalike which is ideal for elegant evening occasions.

Organza and Lace Top, £980, Valentino

This lace and organza blouse boasts lace detailing on the bodice, a romantic necktie, a keyhole at the back and practical button closure.

Alternatively, why not treat yourself to this high street lookalike? Featuring a similar sheer fabric and high neckline, this item can be complemented with a black mini skirt to craft a classy ensemble.

Black Sweetheart Neckline Sheer Blouse, £30, River Island

Kate recently modelled some sensational swimwear while lapping up the Italian sunshine during a dreamy European getaway. She wore a nude swimming costume as she posed for a selfie with her daughter Rani, three, as the duo reclined on a beautiful boat.

