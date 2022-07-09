Kate Hudson is a gothic dream in lace top at Valentino Haute Couture show

Tania Leslau
Hollywood actress Kate Hudson wowed fans in a lace top and trousers as she attended the Valentino Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 22/23 fashion show in Rome
Thank you Maison Valentino for providing us with an endless supply of iconic celebrity style moments. There were more stars at the Valentino Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 22/23 show in Rome than in Stella McCartney's fashion archive – and they all brought sensational looks to the table.
Kate Hudson attended the event looking divine in a black sheer top boasting long sleeves, lace detailing, a high neckline, a Victoriana silhouette and a black bralette layered underneath. The star teamed the piece with some sleek low-waisted black trousers and clasped a Valentino Garavani one-stud black leather handbag to complete her outfit.
Kate wore her wavy blonde tresses down loose and debuted a natural yet glowing beauty blend. A subtle cherry pink lip, an even skin tone and a delicate eyeliner flick enhanced by a flutter of mascara accentuated the actress' striking features.
She further accessorised with a pair of black gloves that were layered over her sheer mesh blouse. She smiled for the cameras alongside her long-term partner Danny Fujikawa, who looked suave in a stone-coloured linen suit and a pristine white T-shirt.
Kate looked phenomenal in black
Fans online were quick to express their awe at Kate's lacy ensemble. "How beautiful," one commented, while another said: "Stunning."
Goldie Hawn's daughter opted for black as opposed to Valentino's signature pink hue
A third mentioned: "Forever Queen," with a black love heart emoji, and a fourth added: "She shines – always happy, best smile."
She was joined by a star-studded array of celebrities for the event
Has Kate's sheer blouse caught your eye? If so, Valentino is offering a beautiful lookalike which is ideal for elegant evening occasions.
Organza and Lace Top, £980, Valentino
This lace and organza blouse boasts lace detailing on the bodice, a romantic necktie, a keyhole at the back and practical button closure.
Alternatively, why not treat yourself to this high street lookalike? Featuring a similar sheer fabric and high neckline, this item can be complemented with a black mini skirt to craft a classy ensemble.
Black Sweetheart Neckline Sheer Blouse, £30, River Island
Kate recently modelled some sensational swimwear while lapping up the Italian sunshine during a dreamy European getaway. She wore a nude swimming costume as she posed for a selfie with her daughter Rani, three, as the duo reclined on a beautiful boat.
