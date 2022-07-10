Princess Beatrice enchants in tailored dress from the Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice's recent style evolution has become a hot topic amongst royal fans. From ultra-feminine fits to vintage-inspired silhouettes, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has fashioned some enviable looks of late.

The 33-year-old royal looked enchanting in an elegant Self-Portrait midi dress to attend the 2022 Annual Summit dinner at Mansion House on Friday. The poignant event brought together 20:40 members and senior leaders, of which Princess Beatrice was a speaker.

Photographs shared by guests on Instagram picture Princess Beatrice donning the tailored piece, which features a fitted bouclé jacket with a waist-cinching belt, and a lace-trimmed pleated chiffon skirt.

Beatrice's auburn hair fell past her shoulders in a sleek, straightened style, embellished with an oversized black bow clip.

Princess Beatrice was a vision in white at the poignant event

The royal's effortlessly elegant fit sparked a fashion frenzy online, who quickly matched Princess Beatrice's dress to one in the Duchess of Cambridge's archive.

Kate memorably wore the iconic Self-Portrait ensemble at the reception for Hold Still, and again at the Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace last month - a timeless piece in her wardrobe.

Quick to react to Princess Beatrice's eveningwear aesthetic, one fan wrote: "I wonder if Catherine allowed Beatrice to borrow this outfit!! Love the recycling options."

"I loved it since I first saw it on Kate," shared a second fan, while another penned: "I don’t know what happened to the Princess and the Duchess but they are literally GLOWING lately! Loving them both."

The Duchess of Cambridge owns the same Self-Portrait dress

It wouldn't be unlikely if the Duchess of Cambridge lent Princess Beatrice her dress, given their close relationship and similar royal style.

Both royals are also keen advocates of recycling fashion, having re-worn many an outfit and statement accessory through the years.

The statement Self-Portrait tailored midi-dress retails for £420. The head-turning fit is the ultimate understated style statement, featuring peak lapels, structured shoulders, all-over metallic tweed texture and satin trim.

Self-Portrait Tailored Midi Dress, £420, Selfridges

With two of the royal family's most fashionable ladies having worn the dress, most sizes have understandably sold out. But you can shop a select number of sizes from Selfridges.

