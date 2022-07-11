Poppy Delevingne: the ultimate rundown of the model​​'s most stylish moments

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Poppy Delevingne is a fashion force to be reckoned with. Since the model came to prominence precisely 10 years ago when she became the face of Louis Vuitton's summer 2012 collection, she has not been idle.

Having walked for the likes of Julien Macdonald and Giles Deacon, Poppy is also a Young Ambassador for the British Fashion Council. And since dipping her toe into the acting world, she has had no shortage of incredible red carpet style moments – just this year she gave us a lesson in Cannes dressing that we will never forget.

The 36-year-old first came to the fore during a period which can only be described as 'The Golden Age of Glastonbury Dressing' – you heard it here first.

Poppy Delevingne at Glastonbury in 2013

Back in the early 2010s, boho was sweeping through the wardrobes of stylish festival-goers and Poppy, alongside her sister Cara as well as the likes of Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung, was essentially one of the trailblazers who put fringing back on the map. Thanks, Poppy!

Who is Poppy Delevingne?

Poppy Delevingne is the older sister of Cara Delevingne. Both sisters are models, and Poppy began her career aged 22 when she was scouted by Storm Management founder Sarah Doukas in 2008. Cara dropped out of school and decided to follow in her sister's footsteps, also signing with Storm.

Poppy is currently married to businessman James Cook, although the pair have reportedly now split. They tied the knot at St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge in 2014 and Poppy wore an embellished bespoke Chanel gown by Karl Lagerfeld.

What is Poppy Delevingne's style like?

Poppy's style tends to lean towards clean, form-fitting silhouettes and she is a particularly big fan of the ever-flattering halter neckline. Her occasion dressing often favours elaborate beading and sheer, floaty fabrics as well as subtle hints of flesh, in the form of thigh-high splits and midi cut-outs.

What brands does Poppy Delevingne wear?

Most recently, Poppy has been wowing us with her off-duty outfits, including a lemon double-breasted suit by Ralph Lauren worn at yesterday's Wimbledon final. Generally, the model opts for standout pieces by the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Christopher Kane and Miu Miu, but she also often wears brands with a sustainable focus such as Reformation and Stella McCartney.

Shop Poppy Delevingne's Ralph Lauren yellow double-breasted blazer now:

Double-breasted linen blazer, £349, Ralph Lauren

Scroll down below to see more of Poppy Delevingne's most stylish moments:

The model in Christopher Kane at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

Poppy at Lola Bute's The Eternity Charity Fundraiser

The model dazzles in Dolce & Gabbana at the Cannes Film Festival

Poppy looks radiant in Miu Miu at La Croisette

The model wears a purple and yellow strapless number

Poppy at Glastonbury earlier this year

