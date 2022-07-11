4 style lessons we have learnt from Kristen Stewart The Spencer actress always excels on the red carpet

Kristen Stewart is no stranger to a killer red carpet moment. Since she graced our screens back in the late 2000s as the elusive Bella Swan in the Twilight series, occasion dressing has understandably been very high up on the 32-year-old's agenda.

With the help of long-time celebrity stylist Tara Swennen – whose CV includes dressing the likes of Gwen Stefani and Emily Ratajkowski – the Spencer actress has made a lasting impression on fashion fans across the globe.

Over the years Kristen's style has evolved from classically feminine silhouettes to powerful tailoring with a punky edge. In more recent years, the actress has even been known to experiment with androgynous shapes and weighty retro-reminiscent fabrics.

Hello! Fashion reflects on four major style lessons that we have learnt from Kristen Stewart:

1. Bouclé is your bestie

Kristen Stewart plus trouser suit equals match made in style heaven – we don't make the rules. Earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, the actress attended the photocall for Crimes of the Future sporting the most inspired red tweed co-ord.

Where does Kristen Stewart get her suits from?

As a Chanel ambassador, it was only right that the look was courtesy of the esteemed maison. Kristen's outfit was from Chanel's Formula One-inspired Resort 2023 collection. The actress finished her ensemble with chunky black platform boots and an almost-entirely unbuttoned jacket.

Suits are a major part of Kristen's red carpet wardrobe – hence she has proven herself to be partial to a Chanel bouclé on more than one occasion. However, the actress has also worn styles by Antonio Berardi and Bella Freud.

2. Short but sweet

Kristen showed us that in order to pull off breaking tailoring traditions, the key lies in the length. Unafraid to stand out from the crowd, even on Hollywood's most important night of the year, she wore a custom Chanel suit with shorts. She left her white shirt unbuttoned under her blazer, allowing an onyx and diamond longline pendant to do all the talking.

3. Never fear the sheer

For the Los Angeles premiere of Spencer, Kristen wore a black square neck crop top and a maxi tiered sheer skirt. The standout piece, courtesy of Chanel, featured black lace, sheer panels and a romantic bow detail. We love that the skirt has such a retro feel to it, and yet, by pairing it with the modern micro top, the look has a beautiful contemporary edge.

4. Frill seekers for the win

Last year's Met Gala saw Kristen grace the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a pink floral blouse and wide-leg white trousers. The dazzling metallic sheen of the pink paired perfectly with her sultry smokey eye, and her bouffant fringe moment has to be seen to be believed.

