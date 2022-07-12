Kate Middleton's Cinderella dress from her royal tour finally hits shelves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has had one stylish year so far. From her top notch Wimbledon outfits last week, to the magic monochrome dress she wore to the premiere of Top Gun, she's never looked chicer.

But we have to say, one of the highlights of 2022 has to be her royal tour of the Caribbean during which the wife of Prince William wore so many stunning looks, from The Vampire's Wife to Roksanda.

One of the dresses that literally took our breath away was the green taffeta, ball-gown style number she wore to attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica. The dress was total princess vibes by one of her favourite designers that she turns to for a big event - Jenny Packham.

The royal looked as if she had strolled straight out of the pages of a fairytale book in the sparkling emerald green dress, which featured a striking off-the-shoulder tulle neckline trim and a generous dusting of glitter.

Kate in her show-stopping Jenny Packham dress

Like a lot of designer frocks Kate wears, she is lucky she gets a sneak peek before they hit the shelves and it's only now this number is available to buy.

Kate's Dress:

Jenny Packham off-shoulder tulle gown, £3,777, Farfetch

It costs a huge £3,777. Even though the price tag is pretty high, it's selling out super fast, so if you do want to treat yourself, we suggest you act fast!

Get the look!

Tiered Pleated Mesh Mini Dress, £111.20, Coast

The other time Kate memorably wore a show-stopping Jenny Packham dress was last year at the world premiere of No Time To Die. Kate joined her husband Prince William, as well as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Kate's gold dress by the designer will go down in red carpet history.

The embellished gown perfectly hugged her toned figure and featured a gorgeous cape that draped her arms. Many fans said she looked just like a Bond girl herself and that it was a truly iconic ensemble. We couldn't agree more!

