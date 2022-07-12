8 stylish linen dresses to pack for a summer getaway

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's officially holiday season – and if you're lucky, a quick getaway somewhere warm will be just around the corner. But even if you haven't got plans for a spell abroad, luckily there's a heatwave to contend with right here in the UK.

MORE: 9 of the best Broderie Anglaise dresses to add to your summer wardrobe

Summer dressing can be a minefield – there are endless factors to consider. This season we're all about loose silhouettes and breathable fabrics to help you keep cool while retaining your sense of style.

In order to cope with the heat, natural fibres are your best friends. Lightweight cottons make for excellent cropped t-shirts and ribbed camis, although when it comes to dresses, we have a particular soft spot for the undeniable summer fabric staple that is linen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

Derived from the stems of the flax plant, linen was first thought to have been worn in Egypt around 6,000 years ago. Once the seeds are removed, the fibres are separated, spun into yarn and then woven into the fabric that we know and love.

No summer wardrobe should be without linen this summer – its absorbency and breathability are just a couple of reasons why it is so popular in dressing for warmer climes. Not to mention the fact that it is also biodegradable and recyclable, if you're keen to keep an eye on the environmental impact of your summer wardrobe.

READ: 5 jackets to wear with summer dresses – shop our favourite styles right now

Stripes, florals, and gathers are nothing new, but they are some of the classic design tropes that always work brilliantly with linen. If you're off exploring a new city, Zimmermann's striped tiered dress would look incredible in your Instagram photos, whereas if you need a piece that can be dressed up for dinner, we'd recommend Rixo's Palermo dress in a super playful zebra print.

Hello! Fashion picks our favourite linen dresses to pack for a summer getaway:

Proenza Schouler White Label midi dress, £415, Net-A-Porter

Celestine striped maxi dress, £290, STAUD

RELATED: 8 stylish pairs of hoop earrings that you definitely need in your life

Three Graces London Sage dress, £470, Net-A-Porter

Zimmermann striped cotton sundress, £575, Net-A-Porter

Rixo Palermo zebra print dress, £235, Net-A-Porter

Eden dress, £395, Wiggy Kit

Faithfull The Brand Francesca dress, £290, Selfridges

Gathered navy linen dress, £69, COS

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.