Suit shorts: how to nail this heatwave-proof workwear alternative

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The course of office dressing never did run smooth. Okay, not the catchiest platitude ever, but still one that is rooted in undeniable relatability.

Curating your workwear wardrobe is difficult at the best of times, but navigating the current heatwave poses a serious sartorial challenge. Putting together office-appropriate outfits that simultaneously look stylish and keep you relatively cool, requires some major thought.

MORE: Create the look: what to wear with tailored shorts

Enter: suit shorts. Granted, the thought of wearing shorts at work might initially fill you with horror, but that needn't be the case.

We're not talking styles that reveal more than you might have bargained for, rather the pairs that we're currently loving are chic, flattering and more than suitable for an honest day's work.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

READ: How to style a waistcoat: 4 ways to wear the tailored top trend

Style suit shorts with… an oversized fit

It goes without saying that relaxed shapes are perfect for summer, and this outfit is no exception to the rule. A pair of high-waisted suit shorts in a bright bottle green shade finishing just above the knee are a match made in heaven alongside a colour-coordinated double-breasted loose-fitting blazer.

Aggi Bermuda shorts, £210, Wolf & Badger

Style suit shorts with… timeless classics

It's impossible to go wrong when accessorising with black cat-eye sunglasses and a simple gold chain – case in point: this pastel blue summery ensemble. Rolling up the sleeves of this single-breasted blazer gives off a certain effortless cool, and we also love how the shoulder pads nod to the power dressing trend that defined the 1980s. Bonus points if you can bag some authentic vintage pieces to recreate this look.

RELATED: 8 stylish linen dresses to pack for a summer getaway

Bea tailored shorts, £118, Reiss

Style suit shorts with… a sleeveless jacket

Opting for shorts instead of trousers or a skirt already by default puts a playful spin on the ordinary suit – but why not dare to take things one step further and ditch the blazer entirely? Sleeveless jackets open up a whole host of tailoring possibilities. The hem finishing at the same point as the shorts gives the look some balance, plus that cerulean shade? Seriously joyful.

Tailored masculine cut shorts, £22.99, Bershka

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.