Selena Gomez is a 1960s dream in a yellow mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There has been no stopping Selena Gomez recently. The 29-year-old actress has been super busy promoting her latest TV series Only Murderers In The Building, and now she has been keeping occupied by celebrating one of her newest endeavours here in the UK.

MORE: All the times Kate Middleton wore Alessandra Rich and nailed it

While this project doesn't involve learning any lines, looking incredible is most definitely a requirement – and it's clear Selena has that part covered. Unless you've been living under a rock, you will have heard that Selena founded her own brand, Rare Beauty, back in 2020.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

Previously only available in the US, Rare Beauty is both vegan and cruelty-free, and is all about "breaking down unrealistic standards of perfection".

READ: Lily James looks completely unrecognisable in new Versace campaign

“Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself," Selena said. "I've stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me."

When Selena left her hotel yesterday, fans were queueing round the block in order to catch a glimpse of the star. She dressed suitably glam for the occasion, wearing a yellow mod-style mini dress by Victor Glemaud, featuring wide sleeves and a rounded neck line.

Nostalgia dressing is everywhere at the moment, but Selena chose to turn back the clocks a little further than the early 2000s – the inspiration behind the wave of Y2K dressing that we have seen recently. The actress instead channelled a style moment reminiscent of the 1960s, showing her commitment to decade dressing by wearing her hair in a bouffant beehive with a sweepy fringe.

Selena finished off her ensemble with a timeless classic, opting for thick chunky gold hoop earrings. She also accessorised with a white bag with statement gold flower detailing, and sparkly perspex shoes.

RELATED: 8 stylish pairs of hoop earrings that you definitely need in your life

Shop Selena Gomez's 1960s yellow mini dress below:

Victor Glemaud scoop neck flared mini dress, £270, Farfetch

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.