Balenciaga Cagole boots are set to be the next It shoes

From editors to fashion insiders, no one can get enough of the knee high Balenciaga Cagole boots. Our editor-in-chief Jill Wanless explains, “The glossy finish, vampy spike heel, tough buckle hardware - these boots mean business. Unapologetically sexy, especially when worn with a bare leg and mini skirt, they spell a return to overt power dressing and work perfectly with the barely there cutout dresses we're seeing across the catwalks. Get ready for your best Badgirl look.”

The Cagole knee-high boots feature the same grooved rivets as Balenciaga's iconic croissant shaped bag of the same name. They're made from grained leather and feature decorative buckles and 90mm stiletto heels.

Balenciaga SS22

The pointed knee-high number is oddly reminiscent of another iconic Balenciaga bag… The coveted “Motorcycle” bag. The tote which now goes by the name “City” was first released in 2001 by then creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. The bag featured edgy metal studs, and rivets and boasted a leather-framed personal mirror for the wearer. It quickly became it ‘It’ bag of the early aughts. Beloved by young Hollywood, and seen on the arms of Kate Moss, Lindsey Lohan, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian.

The boots were first revealed during Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2022 show, and have quietly been creeping onto our Instagram feeds ever since. It’s not hard to see why, everything about them, from the length (just under knee high) to the unforgivingly pointed-toe (oh-so-early 2000’s) is instantly nostalgic and iconic.

Now the boots have been spotted on the feeds of fashion’s power list from Pernille Teisbaeck to Camille Charriere and were recently rocked by Vogue alum Tish Weinstock at The Michael Kors party in London. Vogue’s Senior Fashion projects editor Julia Hobbs dedicated an entire gallery to them on Instagram. If we were to predict one shoe that will be the standout for this Autumn, the Cagoles have it.

Shop the Balenciaga Cagole boots:

Cagole embellished textured-leather knee boots, £1,550, Net-A-Porter

See them on Instagram:

