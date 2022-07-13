What is dermaplaning? The benefits and the side effects After smoother skin? Why not try dermaplaning

If it's a new skincare treatment, rest assured we're all over it. Dermaplaning is one of the industry's current obsessions - but what exactly does it involve?

It is an exfoliating treatment and can also be used as a method of hair removal - here's everything that you need to know about dermaplaning.

What is dermaplaning?

Dermaplaning is a skincare treatment that involves a dermatologist or aesthetician lightly scraping the outer layer of your skin with a scalpel. Sounds terrifying – but it needn't be. Essentially, this process removes vellus hair (often referred to as peach fuzz), and rids the skin of dead skin cells, leaving your complexion looking gorgeous and radiant.

What are the benefits of dermaplaning?

Dermaplanning is great if you're after brighter, smoother skin. The exfoliating treatment can also help if uneven texture is a concern, allowing your makeup to sit better on your skin. Also, the treatment doubles up as a hair removal method, so if peach fuzz bothers you, it may be well worth a try.

What are the side effects of dermaplaning?

Frustratingly, there are some down sides associated with dermaplaning. Firstly, if the procedure is not carried out properly, you could run the risk of ending up with permanent scarring. Also, not all hair suitable for dermaplaning and if the wrong type of hair is removed using this method it could lead to thicker regrowth. Not ideal.

How much does dermaplaning cost?

While the cost of treatment will vary depending on the practice and location, generally speaking you could be expect to pay around £50 and upwards for dermaplaning.

