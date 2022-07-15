Alexa Chung puts a stylish spin on the Hawaiian shirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This summer, our ultimate holiday style inspiration begins and ends with Alexa Chung. Only recently the 38-year-old impressed us at Wimbledon by serving a fresh take on a clean white suit, courtesy of Ralph Lauren, but it is Alexa's latest summer style moment which has us currently adding to our wish list.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 5.3M followers, Alexa shared a series of photos from Puglia, the picturesque coastal region which forms the heel of Italy's "boot". The fashion figure posed in the street outside a rustic building with traditional window shutters, and displayed her sight-seeing attire.

Alexa showed pure sartorial skill in her ability to pull off one particular item of clothing that is generally not for the fainthearted. The Hawaiian shirt, originally reserved for surfers but perhaps now best known for its associations with middle-aged dads and tourists on holiday, is not an obvious choice when it comes to holiday dressing.

But Alexa's iteration - gave the item seriously elevated fashion cred - her shirt featured subdued holiday-related imagery such as craggy coastlines and frothy shores.

The boxy-fit shirt was short-sleeved and had a traditional button detailing down the centre. She paired her shirt with a piece that made us feel seriously nostalgic here at the Hello! Fashion office. Alexa took an A-line dark denim skirt out for a spin – remember the days when they dominated the rails of Topshop's iconic Oxford Street flagship store?

Alexa finished off her look with black two-strap sandals which featured white contrasting top stitch detailing.

Earlier in the week, Alexa shared a photo of herself enjoying the night sky while wearing a baby blue and cream lace slip dress from Eveliina Vintage. Having previously worn it in photos last summer, she proved that investing in classics is instrumental in making your summer wardrobe stand the test of time.

