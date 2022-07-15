See these incredible celebrity Polaroids from Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda event

Few events in fashion are as spectacular as the Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show. In past years they have taken over fleets of gondolas in Venice and made Lake Como the backdrop for their over the top couture creations, which are anything but understated. This year of course was no different as designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce invited the world’s brightest stars to Sicily, and used the 13th century Castello Maniace as the venue to end a 4 day fashion extravaganza.

The first evening was set in a cave outside Syracuse, and featured a subterranean lake covered in roses, men and women in togas and stunning performances. This theme of classical mythology and dramatic arts flowed into the second night and womenswear.

RELATED: Lady Kitty Spencer is a vision in polka dots at Dolce & Gabbana haute couture show

Helen Mirren and Lupita Nyong'o

Fashion photographer Joseph Bishop was on hand to capture the galaxy of stars in attendance. He was invited to Alta Moda with a few clients of the brand and tasked with documenting the entire event and its unique guests. The highlight of the week for Joseph was the second night, the Alta Moda show. “It was truly spectacular, dramatic and emotional and a real privilege to be there.”

Joseph had been a fan of the craftsmanship and designs of the brand for a while and it was the perfect place for him to showcase his trademark Polaroid series. “This Polaroid series is a progression of a wider Polaroid series I have been shooting for about a year and really adds a different dimension to the hyper polished, calculated and digital nature of regular modern photography.” Joseph explained to Hello! Fashion, “What is interesting though, is how others organically joined in on that single one photo. This can be seen in the photo of Emma and Lupita, they weren't in conversation at the time, just stood near one another, however, as soon as Lupia saw the Polaroid camera she jumped into the back creating a unique moment of the two of them. The same can be said for Domenico, Stefano and Edward, once they knew it was a Polaroid they relaxed, embraced each other and the result was a lovely moment of friendship and tenderness.”

RELATED: First look at Emilia Clarke as the face of Dolce & Gabbana's The One fragrance

Emma Roberts and Kris Jenner

Although most guests know they will be photographed, taking a Polaroid camera created a sense of familiarity amongst Joseph and the famous attendees. “Emma Roberts was like meeting an old friend… She posed for many many polaroids, most of which she kept, and we could have hung out with her all evening. I'm sure she would have been happy to have Polaroid after Polaroid - she's just great fun. Kris Jenner was also a delight and a laugh and enjoyed having her Polaroid taken.”

Anna Wintour and Mariah Carey

So what’s the secret to getting these intimate shots? “Maybe it's the retro aspect of the Polaroid or the fact the camera is quite small, or maybe it harks to a more fun, simpler time of nostalgia, I don't know. What I do know is that subjects come alive when it's a Polaroid far more than 'proper' camera.”