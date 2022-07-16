Lady Kitty Spencer ups the ante in gold Dolce & Gabbana dress The socialite looked radiant in the gown

Considering her position as Global Brand Ambassador for the luxury Italian label, it comes as no surprise that Lady Kitty Spencer often steps out in statement pieces by Dolce & Gabbana. The 31-year-old model and socialite attended another event in Italy hosted by the design duo, looking resplendent in a gold gown.

Princess Diana's niece dazzled in a floor-length number featuring a rustic gold hue with ochre undertones, an antiquated feel, a ruffled texture, semi-sheer panels of metallic fabric, a sleeveless silhouette and a figure-hugging bodice.

A large costume necklace boasting a multitude of beautiful gemstones adorned the model's neck. Aquamarine, garnet, moonstone and peridot stones were married to create a theatrical piece of jewellery.

Lady Kitty wore her blonde hair down loose in a slicked-back style, letting her glittering gown speak for itself. She teamed her necklace with a matching pair of gemstone drop earrings and opted for a natural glamour glow makeup look.

The society sweetheart took to social media to share the snap from the lavish event. She captioned the post, which she shared via Instagram: "Catching up in an ancient Roman Amphitheatre Alta Gioielleria #altagioielleria #dglovessicily #dgfamily," with a diamond emoji.

The star's friends and followers were quick to express their awe at her endless archive of D&G dress looks. " Kitty the Golden Goddess," one commented with a string of yellow love heart emojis, while another added: "My muse everyday and everywhere." Another penned: " You looked so beautiful everyday. Such a wonderful week," and a fourth said: "So beautiful Kitty."

Lady Kitty looked sensational in the spotted gown

From gothic black lace to embellished pink silk, Lady Kitty has masted the art of statement dressing. The star recently attended the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture 2022 show sporting a standout gown – adding another ethereal look to her designer inventory.

She wore a billowing polka dot silk gown, which appeared to be a custom number by the luxury Italian fashion house, as she stepped out for the show. Featuring a radiant orange and lime green colour palette, semi-sheer layers of fine silk, a large waistband, a romantic halterneck and a white polka dot print, the dress captivated onlookers at the event.

