Hailey Bieber doesn't mind an outfit repeat in green Versace corset dress

Another day, another killer Hailey Bieber look. There's no letting up for the 25-year-old, who has recently been super busy promoting her new skincare range Rhode. After all, on the first week of the promotional tour she put some modern brides to shame with her commitment to the classic outfit change, sporting a whopping five different looks in one day.

The eponymous line (named after Hailey's middle name) has recently been hit with legal action, but that didn't appear to dampen the supermodel's spirits as she looked eager to show off her latest look.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 46.2M followers, Hailey wore a green sculpted corset midi dress, courtesy of Versace. The 'Medusa' style dress has an almost identical bodice to another Versace dress, a pink mini which served major Barbie vibes, worn by Hailey in one of her Instagram posts just a couple of weeks ago.

"Love an avocado moment," Hailey captioned the post. And frankly, we love it too. The dress, constructed from green enver satin, features a scoop neckline with visible boning and the brand's signature 'Medusa' crystal-embellished strap detailing on one side. The form-fitting silhouette extends to just below the knee and the back view includes a central slit.

And we're not alone in our fondness for the model's latest look – in fact, we're in excellent company. "Wow….!!! You are BREATHTAKINGLY beautiful Hailey," commented the brand's legendary artistic director Donatella Versace under the post.

Within the series of photos, Hailey was pictured using one the most popular products in Rhode's current range. The model gave her lips a hydration boost with the Peptide lip treatment, which comes in three different iterations – salted caramel, watermelon and unscented.

