Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's most stylish couple moments The pair always looked incredible together

Hollywood's hottest couple are officially wed – and it only took them around 21 years to tie the knot. That's right, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly got married in Las Vegas, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

The bride took to her newsletter On the J.Lo to share some details of their big day. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Jennifer wrote.

The pair, who reunited last year after initially being engaged back in 2002, announced their second engagement in April of this year.

Before the couple sadly called off their engagement in 2004, Jennifer and Ben had some major style moments together which epitomised authentic Y2K chic.

Hello! Fashion takes a look back at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's most stylish couple moments:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck… on the Gigli set

It would be remiss of me not to start where their love story began on the set of Gigli back in December 2001. While the crime rom-com didn't perform as well as hoped, two things that certainly did hit the mark were those matching leather jackets.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck… at the Maid In Manhattan premiere

Jennifer rocked a cream sleeveless gown featuring tiered ruffles and a cami-style bodice to celebrate the release of her 2002 film Maid In Manhattan whereas Ben kept things suave in a navy suit with subtle pinstripes and a shiny lilac tie.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck… at the Daredevil premiere

When it comes to skinspiration, we're looking no further than Jennifer's incredible glow at the Daredevil premiere. To complement her radiant complexion, the actress opted for a strapless maxi gown with multi-coloured bandeau detailing and a flowy black skirt. Ben looked suitably slick in a dark single-breasted blazer and white tie.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck… at a Lakers game

The courtside date is a rite of passage for any blooming Hollywood relationship. Ben kept things casual with a classic noughties t-shirt-over-long-sleeved-top combo and beige slacks whereas Jennifer opted for a striped sleeveless shirt, white trousers, brown leather wedges and her trademark large hoops.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck… at the Gigli premiere

For the premiere of Gigli, Jennifer looked sultry in a plunging black halter neck dress with sheer lace-up bodice detailing whereas Ben sported a baby blue shirt and matching tie.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck… at the 2003 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Jennifer looked to Italian luxury label Valentino for her 2003 Oscars look, wearing a mint green one-shoulder asymmetric gown with beaded embellishments. Ben wore a classically cut suit with a lightly striped shirt and skinny black tie.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck… at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

Last but not least, the couple appeared together on the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival looking seriously loved up as well as stylish. Jennifer opted for a white plunging Georges Hobeika gown with a jewelled neckline and thigh-high slit, and Ben donned a simple black tux with shiny lapels.

