Meghan Markle rocks power pencil skirt and the sleekest ponytail you'll ever see

On Monday, Prince Harry addressed the UN general assembly at its annual celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day. The extra special event was held in New York City and the father-of-two was the keynote speaker.

South Africa’s UN said Harry will be planning to speak about "the memories and legacy of Nelson Mandela and what has been learned from his struggle and his life that can help us face the new challenges in the world today."

Meghan Markle joined her husband for this special presentation, wearing a super chic black pencil skirt with bold pockets on the hips by Givenchy, a black top and smart black heels. Stunning! The former Suits star wore her hair in a a incredibly slick ponytail and immaculate makeup highlighted her stunning features.

Harry and Meghan previously attended the UN General Assembly in September 2021 but they did not take part in the speeches.

Meghan looked stunning in her black Givenchy skirt

It comes after the couple were pictured alongside their young son Archie celebrating the 4th of July parade in Wyoming. They travelled from their beautiful home in Santa Barbara to Jackson Hole to enjoy the weekend, alongside some friends.

Meghan carried the Mulberry Bayswater

We last saw the royal couple in official capacity in June, where they attended the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving. Meghan wowed the crowds wearing a stunning off-white custom Dior coat dress.

It featured a silver buckled belt and a tailored pointed collar.

She finished her look with a pair of matching heels, diamond earrings and a white circular disc hat. Meghan accessorised with stunning diamond earrings, infusing her statement ensemble with a touch of sparkle.

The royal was seated on the second row alongside Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands, and Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret, and her family.

