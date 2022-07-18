Victoria Beckhham shared the beauty secret to de-puffing her face

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham was spotted on her Instagram wearing a rather unusual looking facemask in a post dedicated to daughter Harper.

On Sunday, the matriarch of the Beckham clan shared a trio of photographs of her daughter posing in the mirror as she donned a pair of chic silk pyjamas by Versace adorned with the Italian fashion house’s opulent white, gold and black print. Harper's struck a pose, showing off a punk pink manicure.

"I don’t know where she gets it from!" wrote Victoria on the platform, who appeared in the last slide of the post donning the same pair of pyjamas and golden manicure to match. Although obviously there mother daughter-fashion moment was nothing short of adorable… at the Hello! Fashion offices however we just wanted to know one thing. What face mask Victoria had donned for the snap?

It turns out that she was wearing a cult beauty product, namely 111Skin’s Sub-Zero De-Puffing Face Mask. The brand is renowned for its face and eye masks, and they are a firm favourite of Victoria’s and a staple in her skincare regime. The doctor-led skincare range was founded in 2012 by globally-renowned plastic and reparative surgeon Dr Yannis Alexandrides and entrepreneur Eva Alexandridis.

Victoria has been a long-time fan of 111Skin

The mask itself retails at £90 and is said to "Revitalise tired, puffy, lacklustre complexions." The mask is inspired by the science behind cryotherapy, cold on the skin, and it works to essentially de-puff your morning face. Which explains Victoria’s envy-inducing cheekbones she regularly flaunts on the 'gram. The two piece, full face hydrogel mask is infused with potent ingredients, like caffeine to increase blood microcirculation, and founder Dr Yannis' signature multi-functional formula with a powerful Tetrapeptide, that depuffs and tightens while simultaneously inhibiting collagen breakdown, thus minimising the appearance of ageing.

If you love the feeling of a cooling product on your skin then you can also keep the mask in the fridge for an hour before use to create an extra refreshing feel a-la Beckham.

