Bella Hadid can’t get enough of the butterfly tattoo trend

Picture this… The year is 2003, Backstreet Boys’ Everybody is blaring out of your speakers (a boom box of course, customised with crystals) you’re ready to take on school with your Lisa Frank notebooks, your Little Miss Bossy plush toy winks at you from your bed… and you and your friends are on your way to Claire’s Accessories to buy a set of Butterfly tattoo body stickers which even Britney Spears would envy. Life is good.

Bella Hadid is proving to be the reigning queen of a particular brand of ‘Gen Z dressing’ which our pre-teen dreams were made of. Yesterday at an event for Kin Euphorics x Bumble the 25 year old supermodel donned a sparkly silver butterfly ‘tattoo’ on her midriff which brought back all the early 00’s feels.

Bella is a big fan of a Y2K moment

Bella was celebrating the launch of Kin Bloom, the non-alcoholic drinks brand she founded which "transforms the world’s oldest social ritual, drinking, into a thoughtful act of taking better care of ourselves," alongside social connections app Bumble. She paired her Y2K inspired body art with Prada shoes, which she showed off on Instagram as well as flared black trousers and a mesh black crop top. The famous sibling of Gigi Hadid completed the look with bleached brows, stacks of gold bangles and lashings of magenta eyeshadow. Another 2000’s trend she rocked was the addition of a pinned back quiff which was the go-to hairstyle of Paris Hilton and Lauren Conrad.

This isn’t the first time Bella Hadid has worn butterfly body art. In fact, back in June the model wore an embellished pink butterfly 'tattoo' on her upper arm to celebrate the launch of one of Kin Euphorics' newest products 'Kin Bloom.' She paired the look with a 90's style Roberto Cavalli halter neck dress featuring a pink floral pattern, a corseted bodice and a scarf-hem.

