Nicola Peltz takes inspiration from Victoria Beckham's solo music days with her latest 90s accessory The actress has learnt from the best

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have only been married for three months, and yet the newlyweds have already shared some seriously stylish moments together.

Currently enjoying their honeymoon with a romantic tour of Europe, Nicola offered fans a glimpse into married life with a recent post shared on Instagram with her 2.7M followers.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence after setback – as wife Nicola Peltz celebrates

The actress is no stranger to a 1990s style moment, and her latest accessory moment is a case in point.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham is a fashion icon at Harper Seven's 11th birthday bash

Nicola wore one of this season's hottest hair trends, a bandana tied at the back of her head, covering her hair, which she paired with black oval sunglasses and thick gold hoop earrings.

"I matched my little brother," Nicola captioned her post which featured a rare appearance from her lesser known younger sibling Zach Peltz.

Her brother also donned a bandana, wearing one in a red and pink abstract print whereas his older sister opted for a monochrome geometric piece, courtesy of legendary maison Chanel.

READ: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz passionately kiss in intimate glimpse inside honeymoon

The popular hair accessory was once a style favourite of Victoria Beckham, her husband's mother, back in the late 1990s and early 2000s – the era from which the Y2K trend was born – after the Spice Girls broke up and she turned her attention to pursuing a solo music career.

"I look at everything as good at the time and part of a journey that has brought me to where I am now. I don't cringe at many pictures, to be honest," Victoria told Glamour UK in 2019.

MORE: Nicola Peltz breaks honeymoon silence for special celebration

"Would I wear a Burberry bandana these days? Absolutely not!" she revealed. "But at the time it felt right and I'm proud of what me and David have achieved."

Nicola may have channelled her mother-in-law's style choices from back in the day, but she opted for a more fresh, modern makeup look. She went for shimmery apricot cheeks, brushed-up brows and her signature feline flick eyeliner, wearing a black cropped hoodie, Balenciaga leather trousers and a grungy silver chain belt.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.