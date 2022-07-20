Meghan Markle recycles outfit in the chicest new colour - did you notice?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in New York City alongside Prince Harry on Monday, turning heads in a classic suit skirt, enviable Mulberry bag and sleek business-chic hairstyle.

Meghan attended the UN Nelson Mandela Day 2022 commemoration in NYC, giving her Suits wardrobe a renaissance in a silhouette-enhancing pencil skirt from Givenchy. Elevating her designer ensemble, the wife of Prince Harry slipped into Manolo Blanhik heels, adding Cartier jewellery and Vanessa Tugendhaft earrings - but royal fans noticed something special about her look.

WATCH: Meghan Markle supports Prince Harry at poignant NYC event

From Hollywood 'It-girl' to glamorous royal lady, Meghan's unrivalled wardrobe never misses, which could be why the royal chose to rewear her Givenchy ensemble in a different colour.

Meghan channelled her Suits wardrobe in a slick Givenchy ensemble

Exactly four years ago during an engagement in Ireland in 2018, the Duchess wore the same outfit in emerald green. Everything from her slick low ponytail down to her choice to rock pointed-toe heels was the same - proving the right look can easily be recycled.

Royal fans were left stunned at Meghan's ethereal beauty, with many dubbing her simple monochrome outfit as her "best yet".

The Duchess previously wore the same outfit in emerald green

Rushing to share their fashion-forward thoughts on Instagram account @royalfashionpolice, one fan wrote: "So stunning [heart-eye emoji] Meghan is glowing," as another penned: "Pencil skirts always look fabulous on her! I get tired of the monochromatic look, but this one looks great!"

"Sleek, polished, great look on her," wrote a third fan, while another comment read: "Wow Meghan looks like the boss she is [flame emoji]. All styles suit her, and today she looked majestic."

If you're looking to emulate the Duchess' powerful girl-boss energy reminiscent of her Suits character Rachel Zane's iconic style, adding a pencil skirt to your capsule wardrobe is a no-brainer.

All eyes were on Meghan's impressive Mulberry

The 'Meghan effect' was in full swing following the royal's Givenchy pencil skirt debut, leading the $1,590 item to sadly sell out - but it's extremely simple to recreate her monochromatic ensemble from high street stores.

Upgrade your workwear options with the 'Haisley' skirt from Reiss, blended with premium wool yarns for a soft and comfortable wear.

Haisley Tailored Pencil Skirt, £118/$190, REISS

Team it with a simple black T-shirt to recreate the Duchess' sleek silhouette.

Following the special meeting, Meghan and Harry went their separate ways and used their time in the Big Apple to catch up with friends.

Meghan wasted no time and after a quick change of wardrobe, heading for lunch with activist Gloria Steinem.

