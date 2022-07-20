15 of the most iconic Rihanna outfits of all time The singer has had so many incredible style moments

Few stars have experimented more with their looks than the pop legend that is Rihanna. Since the 34-year-old singer burst onto the music scene with her debut single Pon De Replay back in 2005 (I know, right?), she has been tearing up the red carpet with a plethora of major fashion moments that will forever be entrenched into our memories.

But which of Rihanna's looks fit the bill of being worthy of iconic status? Well, certainly her 'omlette' dress deserves a look in, as does that bedazzled sheer gown that nearly broke the internet.

Hello! Fashion shares some of Rihanna's most iconic outfits:

Rihanna at…the Fenty Beauty anniversary event

Ah, the classic matching snake print strapless mini and bucket hat combo. It's not a look we could get away with, but, complete with metallic lipstick, Rihanna pulls it off entirely.

Rihanna at… the 2015 Met Gala

It is only right for Rihanna's 'omlette' dress, as the internet so lovingly dubbed it, to make an appearance.

Rihanna at… the 2005 World Music Awards

You almost definitely have, but if by some chance you haven't watched Rihanna's tribute performance to Destiny's Child at the 2005 World Music Awards, please rectify the situation immediately. She practically invented the micro top and for that, we will be forever in her debt.

Rihanna at… the 2014 CFDA Awards

Who could possibly forget when Rihanna sported a very sheer, Swarovski-encrusted Adam Selman gown? "Could you imagine the CFDA dress with a bra?" Rihanna said during an interview with Vogue.

"I would slice my throat. I already wanted to, for wearing a thong that wasn't bedazzled. That's the only regret I have in my life." Our life's regrets could never.

Rihanna at… the 2018 Met Gala

You have to hand it to her, Rihanna certainly keeps things interesting on the style front. For the 2018 Met Gala she wore an exquisite Maison Margiela embellished gown, complete with papal tiara and Christian Louboutin heels.

Rihanna performing… on her 2011 LOUD tour

Rihanna's red hair era sparked a wave of first-time hair-dyers to brave the scarlet hue. Plus, do you remember that T-shirt that every boy owned, featuring the LOUD album cover? Yeah, we've blocked it out too – but there's no doubting that Rihanna's hair looked incredible.

Rihanna at… the 2013 Grammy Awards

During the age of ombré, the S&M singer stunned in a red Azzedine Alaïa sheer pleated gown at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

Rihanna… switches on the Christmas lights at Westfield Stratford City

Okay, not necessarily one of her best known looks, but definitely still iconic in its own right. There's so much going on here it's difficult to know where to start – from the major shoulder pads to the faux necklace shirt collar, Rihanna certainly knows how to turn any event into a photo opportunity.

Rihanna at...the Teen People Listening Lounge in 2005

Kate and Naomi, Carrie Bradshaw and Mr Big, Antony and Cleopatra…Rihanna and boyfriend jeans – you catch our drift.

Rihanna...celebrating Fenty Beauty at Goya Studios in 2022

Pregnancy has literally never looked this good. When in doubt, a sparkly Attico co-ord is always the correct answer to any sartorial woe.

Rihanna at...the 2017 Met Gala

People who make you take your shoes off at the door? Rihanna is not about that life, and therefore, neither are we.

Rihanna at...the 2019 Fashion Awards

Cinderella could never. Rihanna on the other hand…

Rihanna at...the 2017 European premiere of Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets

Looking like a total bombshell in Giambattista Valli, Rihanna absolutely nailed it with her plunge babydoll gown and slicked-back hair look.

Rihanna at… the Dior AW/22 show during Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna threw out the rule book when it came to maternity dressing, donning a black sheer lace midi and pointed patent boots for Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Rihanna at… the Gucci AW/22 show during Milan Fashion Week

So many accessories, so little time. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky epitomised couple fashion goals at Gucci's Milan show, with the singer looking seriously stylish in a shiny headpiece, low-waisted satin trousers and, quite possibly, the fluffiest lilac coat we've ever seen.

