We are living for Joey King’s aesthetic

Joey King made ensures all eyes were on her last night at the London premiere of Bullet Train at Cineworld in Leicester Square. The American 22 year old actress, who first gained recognition for portraying Ramona Quimby in the comedy film Ramona and Beezus and then gained wider recognition for her lead role in The Kissing Booth, wore none other than Marc Jacobs for her foray down the red carpet.

She was joined by her co-stars Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson who star alongside her in the film. The movie, which makes its big screen debut next month focuses on five assassins with intertwined missions, who find themselves on a fast moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between.

Joey King held her own on the red carpet in Marc Jacobs

Joey earned her fashion stripes in the Marc Jacobs ensemble which was crafted for the eponymous designer’s autumn/winter 2021 collection. The outfit combines a white cut-out backless bodysuit and striking orange maxi skirt with 1970’s inspired graphic print. Proving that she is not afraid of making a statement, Joey opted to wear the look straight from the runway complete with the leather full-length gloves which were a signature motif on the catwalk that season.

The starlet accessorised her outfit with Le Silla shoes and earrings by Bondeye Jewelry, under the watchful eye of her longtime entrepreneur turned stylist Jared Eng (the founder of Just Jared). Jared and Joey are a close pair, last year he took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday saying “We’ve created some incredible red carpet looks together, we’ve traveled first class around the world together and we’ve attended fancy fashion events together. But honestly, my most favorite memories are the simplest of times—playing games together, having full on serious conversations while sitting on the toilet, hugging you just to hug you. Just spending time with you feeds my soul.”

This isn’t the only Bullet Train promo outfit Joey has nailed however. Yesterday during a photocall for the film Joey donned a black cutout Nensi Dojaka dress paired with chunky platform boots with an edgy 1990’s inspired updo which was also serious goals. We can’t wait to see what else this stylish duo have up their sleeves.