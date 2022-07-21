Gigi Hadid takes style cues from Bella Hadid with her lime green look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sisters and style go hand in hand – if by chance one isn't found ransacking the other's wardrobe, rest assured, there is no one in the world who will give you a more honest, and at times cutting, opinion on your outfit.

Therefore, it makes total sense that even Gigi and Bella Hadid, the modelling world's favourite sister duo, sometimes turn to one another for style tips.

Last night, Gigi stepped out at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer party at the Chiltern Firehouse in London's Marylebone wearing a lime green long-sleeved midi dress, adorned with emerald green sparkly embellishments.

The glitzy celebration, hosted by Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, provided an ample opportunity for the London-based brand to welcome Gigi, their newest ambassador, along with some of the most stylish names in the industry, including Georgia May Jagger, Maya Henry and Camille Charrière.

Gigi's dazzling form-fitting gown, courtesy of Self Portrait, paid tribute to the colour that has come to define summer 2022 dressing – a bright lime green shade.

The 27-year-old supermodel's colourful appearance at the party comes just a day after her younger sister Bella posed with a lime green accessory that we just haven't been able to stop thinking about.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 53.7M followers, she sported a satin-style shoulder bag featuring silver chrome detailing on the handle, which felt richly rooted in the sweeping Y2K trend that has dominated the runways for seasons now.

Gigi fully committed to the vivid hue, accessorising with a bedazzled micro bag with a central bow motif – also by Self Portrait – and even stuck to her green theme in her footwear choice, opting for shiny emerald slingback sandals.

To finish off her look, the model wore her hair in an unfussy bun with loose tendrils framing her face, and shimmery peach eyeshadow which tied in with the apricot undertones of her lipstick perfectly.

