Kate Moss relies on three style classics to nail the party dressing memo The supermodel looks as radiant as ever in her go-to print

Kate Moss x Diet Coke is the legendary collab we didn't know we needed in our lives until now.

The 48-year-old supermodel lived up to her party girl reputation last night as she attended a bash hosted by Diet Coke to mark the unveiling of four limited edition can designs, inspired by some of her most iconic fashion looks from over the years.

The party, held at London's 180 The Strand, was also an opportunity for the brand to properly welcome their newest team member, following the announcement of Kate's appointment as Diet Coke's creative director earlier this month.

Also in attendance was a whole host of famous faces including model Daisy Lowe, TV presenter Miquita Oliver and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash.

As for the four limited edition can designs, it felt only right that one of them referenced Kate's unwavering love for leopard print.

In fact, the model turned to the classic pattern for her party look last night, opting for a leopard print shirt which she paired with a chunky belt to cinch in her waist and tailored black high-waisted balloon trousers.

The staple print choice has been one of pillars in Kate's wardrobe for years now, and to finish off her party look, the model accessorised two more classics – gold hoop earrings and a bold, timeless rouge lip.

She wore her hair slicked back in a sleek bun and kept her makeup understated with her trademark glowy complexion and a bright red lipstick in a shade best described as 'Diet Coke red'.

The party seemed like the ultimate occasion to let off some steam, and at one point before the venue had opened its doors Kate actually took to the floor and belted out her own rendition of Diana Ross' Endless Love – which, truly, has to be seen to be believed.

