5 major style lessons we've learnt from Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber The mother-daughter model duo have had some incredible fashion moments together

Legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford ruled the runway back in the 1990s alongside her fellow members of the ‘Big Six’, and so now, it feels only right that she has effectively passed on the baton to her daughter Kaia Gerber who is following in her footsteps.

Who is Kaia Gerber?

In case we hadn't mentioned it, the 20-year-old model is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. Kaia is a rising star in the modelling world, having walked for many major designer labels including Chanel, Calvin Klein and Prada – plus, you'll no doubt recognise her when she made her modelling campaign debut as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

It has been a big year for Kaia, in fact, in March she revealed her new romance with Elvis star Austin Butler on the red carpet, and she was pictured in the French Riviera supporting her boyfriend's leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic.

Hello! Fashion shares the five major style lessons that we've learnt from Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber.

Summer dressing is all about the prints

Kaia and Cindy shared a sweet moment back in 2017 at a Mother's Day brunch, cuddling up to one another and inadvertently forming the ultimate print clash. Kaia went for a classic polka dot in a white and red relaxed-fit mini dress, whereas Cindy's bardot puff-sleeve number featured a cool monochrome feather-inspired pattern.

Embrace the texture

The mother-daughter duo looked beyond glamorous at The Fashion Awards back in 2018 when Kaia won the prestigious Model of the Year award. She looked striking in a lace-up cut-out gown with sequin fringing, courtesy of Alexander McQueen, whereas Cindy opted for rich black velvet with statement 3D flower detailing and a sultry thigh slit.

If in doubt, dazzle

And this one doubles up as general life advice. For the sixth annual InStyle awards last year, Cindy and Kaia looked phenomenal in gleaming floor-length gowns. Cindy went for a high-necked multi-coloured geometric piece whereas Kaia served flapper girl vibes with a white scoop neckline and sapphire blue shimmery fringing.

Every day deserves to be a "good hair day"

According to Cindy Crawford, not even she wakes up looking like Cindy Crawford – remember that? Granted, we all sometimes look worse for wear in the morning, but at least Kaia has a fighting chance considering that half of her genes come directly from the supermodel. Speaking of which, Cindy is known for her beautiful, bouncy hair and clearly the apple clearly doesn't fall far from the tree – this is the photo we'll be showing our stylist at our next visit to the salon.

Commitment to the dress code is a must

Since Kaia's father Rande Gerber is the co-host of the legendary annual Casamigos Halloween Party, it is only right that his wife and daughter make the guest list. Setting the perfect example, the pair excelled in their costume choices back in 2017 with Cindy going as a 1970s diva (because honestly, why not?) and Kaia channelling fashion icon Jerry Hall in a blonde wig and chainmail halter top.

