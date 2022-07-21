How to find the ideal eyebrow shape for your face

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On days when the age old proverb which states that brows are "sisters, not twins", doesn't bring you any comfort, sometimes the best thing for it is to take a step back and put down the tweezers.

Going back to the drawing board and re-evaluating your eyebrow situation can actually be really helpful – after all, brow trends may come and go, but knowing which shape best suits your face and has the power to stand the test of time is key beauty info that would serve us all well to take note of.

The pursuit of perfection may be futile, but there's absolutely zero denying the power of a good brow day, and frankly, there's nothing wrong with wanting those days to be a little more frequent.

What are the different eyebrow shapes?

Where to start? The 1930s and 1940s were defined by the barely-there brow, a long, razor thin arch, whereas the stars of the silver screen in 1950s Hollywood generally favoured a thicker approach – with Liz Taylor as the poster girl.

These days, just about anything goes when it comes to eyebrow shapes – although has to be said that the general consensus seems to be that no one is gagging for the super skinny brow look that defined the 1990s to waltz back into fashion just yet – the trauma is still too fresh, or so I am told.

Which eyebrow shape will suit me?

Straight brows, reasonably self-explanatory, consist of little-to-no arch, as seen on Kendall Jenner and Kristen Stewart. They can look brilliant if you have a particularly angular face, but if you'd rather balance out your lines, a slightly rounded inner brow - Julia Roberts is a great example - can be super flattering.

Heart-shaped faces are best served with fuller brows and a soft arch, whereas high arches (think Eva Mendes) provide an incredible dramatic lift that can help you look more awake and refreshed.

How do you create different eyebrow shapes?

As a general rule of thumb, here is a handy way of working out where your brows should start and end.

1. Look straight ahead into a mirror and hold a straight object (a pencil or a makeup brush will work just fine) and lightly mark where the lines intersect between your object and your inner brow – this is where you want your brow to start.

2. Next, slant your object so that it begins at the widest part of your nose and crosses your pupil – this is where the highest point of your brow, the arch, should sit.

3. Finally angle your object from the edge of your nose to the outer corner of your eye – this is where the tail of your brow should finish.

From there, creating different brow shapes is best achieved by warming your eyebrow area with a damp flannel and brushing your hairs upwards with a spoolie. Use a precise pair of tweezers to remove hairs in the same direction as the hair growth, starting in the inner brow area and working outwards. Start small, and remember that you can always tweeze more later, whereas if you're overzealous to begin with, there's no going back!

