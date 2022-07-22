We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Double denim. Never has an alliterative phrase struck more fear into the hearts of fashion lovers. The bold look was once officially reserved for cowboys and noughties power couple Britney Spears-Justin Timberlake, but thankfully so much has changed since those days and this summer we're predicting that double denim is going to be huge.

Plenty of designers this season have turned their hands to creating printed denim pieces, with florals, geometric shapes and monogram motifs having all got a special look in.

But how to nail the potentially tricky trend? Never fear, Hello! Fashion is on hand to soothe your sartorial woes with our guide on how to style double denim, inspired by some of the hottest names in the industry.

Style double denim like…Emily Ratajkowski

Granted, Emily Ratajkowski could wear a bin bag and still look a million dollars, but we can't help but love this super slouchy look. Baggy fits and mixed denim shades are a match made in supermodel outfit heaven.

Style double denim like…Gigi Hadid

At a first glance, double denim may feel super 2000s, but Gigi Hadid gave the look a modern twist when she rocked it with a statement platinum brow at Givenchy's SS23 Paris Fashion Week show. An elongated denim jacket and a cargo-style skirt challenged traditional approaches towards length, and we love the inclusion of a light logo imprint.

Style double denim like…Bella Hadid

Channelling her trademark Y2K-inspired aesthetic, Bella Hadid's crossover denim bra and low-waisted midi skirt were infused with a contemporary edge, manifested by cool chrome detailing.

Style double denim like…Naomi Campbell

Here lies a masterful lesson in balancing proportions. Just a couple of weeks after fashion royalty Naomi Campbell received her honorary doctorate from the University for the Creative Arts, the supermodel stepped out in a double denim ensemble by Pieter Mulier at Alaïa that we haven't been able to stop thinking about. Wearing a slightly boxy bolero-style denim jacket, the 52-year-old committed to the summer's hottest fabric trend by pairing her piece with a matching pencil skirt with a voluminous ruffled hemline.

Style double denim like…Jorja Smith

Blue Lights singer Jorja Smith looked incredible at the end of last month when she made a guest appearance on the runway walking for Marine Serre. The 25-year-old wore a strapless patchwork with chrome eyelet detailing and statement choker, but it was her pointed longline navy boots that really blew us away. Picking one accent colour from your dress and using that to guide your accessory choices is a great way to tie an outfit together – for instance, Balenciaga's Cagole boots with their silver buckles also would have looked brilliant on Jorja.

Style double denim like…Julia Fox

It's fair to say that Julia Fox practically invented the micro top – and this denim ensemble is a case in point. If you fancy following in her footsteps and braving the low-waisted baggy jean, it's clear to see that when paired with a stylised bra, the effect is unforgettable.

Style double denim like…Elsa Hosk

Swedish model Elsa Hosk turned to Polish designer Magda Butrym for the most inspired suit co-ord moment earlier this year. Her oversized structured blazer was layered over a bubble gum-coloured T-shirt, and her extra-length straight-leg jeans looked cool alongside her micro bag's pop of pink.

Shop our favourite denim picks now to give your wardrobe a serious boost:

These platform-sole slides by Gucci are seriously 90s, and if you're wanting to fully commit to this era, we'd recommend you pair these with a midi-length split denim skirt.

Platform slide sandals, £440, Gucci

Nodaleto have been absolutely killing the platform heel game recently, and we love the sparkly coloured detailing on these Sofia pumps. Team them with a light-wash crop top and a floaty midi skirt for bonus holiday points.

Bulla Sofia denim platform pumps, £545, Nodaleto

Prada does vintage shapes with a modern twist like no other. We adore this mini and come to think of it, it'd go perfectly with the aforementioned Nodaleto platforms.

Logo-plaque distressed denim dress, £1,100, Prada

Kitten heels can be a difficult height to navigate, but these pumps by Acne Studios are really flattering. Style them with a bronze halter dress to match the visible top stitching.

Pointed denim pumps, £550, Acne Studios

Inspired by overalls, we love the silver hooks on this crop top by Balmain. Pair this with white wide-leg jeans and chunky platform trainers, and your summer wardrobe will thank you.

Denim crop top, £550, Balmain

This frayed fisherman hat by Loewe is so sweet – plus its floppy style means that you can chuck it in a suitcase, no hassle necessary.

Frayed fisherman hat in denim and calfskin, £425, Loewe

