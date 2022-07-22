The 8 most stylish Bridgerton cast red carpet moments The cast of the hit show have had some amazing looks

Since the release of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton back on Christmas Day in 2020, the cast of everyone's favourite Regency drama have risen to stardom exponentially. The first series followed the love story between the "diamond" of the season (played by Phoebe Dynevor) and her brooding suitor (Regé-Jean Page). But the latest plotline to almost break the internet was part of the second series, which covered the unlikely romance between the mysterious Kate Sharma (played by Simone Ashley) and the eldest Bridgerton brother (Jonathan Bailey).

It's been a seriously exciting week for fans of the hit show – just a couple of days ago a video was released providing a glimpse behind the scenes as filming for the third instalment gets well underway.

When the cast are not swanning about "the ton" in their finery, luckily for us here at the Hello! Fashion offices, they are willing to spend yet more hours in the makeup chair getting dolled up and working with the industry's leading designers in order to curate their looks for some of the UK's most prestigious events.

Hello! Fashion takes a look at the Bridgerton cast's most stylish red carpet moments:

Simone Ashley at the 2021 Fashion Awards

Simone Ashley opted for black asymmetric co-ord by AZ Factory with a super dramatic leg slit and flowing train for the 2021 Fashion Awards.

Nicola Coughlan at the 2022 Met Gala

At fashion's biggest night of the year Nicola Coughlan turned to London-based designer Richard Quinn for an unforgettable satin black and pink frou-frou puff-sleeve gown.

Phoebe Dynevor at the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala

Phoebe Dynevor looked like a vintage Hollywood dream in a shiny pistachio gown by Nicolas Ghesquière at this year's Prince's Trust Gala.

Polly Walker at the 2021 SAG Awards

Butterflies were on the agenda for Polly Walker who looked radiant in a pleated white midi dress featuring a dark grey print, courtesy of Mithridate.

Regé-Jean Page at the 2021 Emmy Awards

Regé-Jean Page looked dapper in custom Giorgio Armani at last year's Emmys. The actor opted for a textured double-breasted suit jacket with shiny lapels and finished off his look with blue velvet loafers.

Jonathan Bailey at the 2021 BAFTA Awards

Season two hero Jonathan Bailey went for the monochrome look at last year's BAFTAs, wearing a black shirt, bow tie and cummerbund alongside patent brogues.

Charithra Chandran at the 2021 Fashion Awards

Charithra Chandran hopped on the Barbiecore trend with her head-to-toe pink look by Lanvin at the 2021 Fashion Awards.

Golda Rosheuvel at the Bridgerton Season 2 premiere

Golda Rosheuvel showcased a design by Central Saint Martins BA Womenswear student Mia Coco Chambers on the red carpet at the Bridgerton Series 2 premiere, looking radiant in a lime green structured cape with extensive 3D embellishment detailing.

