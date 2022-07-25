Nicola Peltz rocks her new brown hair by the pool The actress looks so different with her new look

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham only a couple of weeks ago celebrated their three-month wedding anniversary, and already Nicola has been keeping her husband guessing when it comes to her appearance.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 2.7M followers, Nicola revealed her new hair colour and offered fans a glimpse into her life as a brunette.

The 27-year-old actress looked seriously glam when she unveiled the dramatic transformation yesterday, wearing a white and grey pinstripe shirt and petite hoop earrings alongside a dash of mascara and beige lip gloss. "Back to my roots," she captioned the post, while simultaneously sharing the details of the hair stylist responsible for her latest look.

Nicola tagged esteemed celebrity colourist Daniel Moon, who is based in Los Angeles, in her Instagram post. Daniel, who is the founder of the salon HAIR Los Angeles, has created looks for many recognisable names, including Madonna, Kanye West and Zoë Kravitz.

In her latest post, Nicola shared a photo of her sitting on a sun lounger wrapped in a purple and lilac sarong, as she chilled by the pool and soaked up the sun's rays.

Nicola's wet hair, looking darker than ever, was slicked back away from her face as she showed off her glowy complexion. Also visible was a stack of decadent-looking silver rings on her left hand.

The actress' holiday makeup look was natural and understated, in fact, she appeared to be wearing very little makeup except for black mascara to define her lashes.

Nicola's post came just days after she shared a sweet moment with her younger brother Zach Peltz in which they both donned bandanas. He opted for the accessory in a red and pink abstract print whereas his older sister opted for a monochrome geometric piece, courtesy of legendary maison Chanel, and felt strongly reminiscent of her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's style from her solo music days.

