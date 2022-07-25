Bella Hadid sports white boxer shorts for her unconventional new hobby

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Bella Hadid is not one for convention, and her latest obsession proves exactly that.

In a series of videos and photos shared on Instagram with her 53.7M followers, the 25-year-old supermodel revealed the most unusual new hobby.

Bella was pictured trying her hand at the classic art of glass blowing in a lively workshop. While she engaged in the craft, deep in concentration, the model wore a blue sweatshirt-style crop top, airy white boxer shorts, tube socks and Adidas' Consortium Kf Forum Hi Humanchives trainers – one of their most quirky footwear styles, designed to look like a face.

For her latest off-duty look, Bella kept things super casual.

Boxer shorts are having a huge moment, and here at the Hello! Fashion offices, we reckon it makes total sense.

Summer dressing is all about breathable fabrics and loose-fitting shapes and so it feels only right that Bella jumped on the trend and joined the likes of Anne Hathaway who wore neon yellow boxer-like Valentino shorts at a special event hosted by Bvlgari.

This is not the first time that the model has turned to boxer shorts, in fact, she donned a cornflower blue pair last month when she jetted off to St. Barts for a quick boost of Vitamin D with her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman. Bella looked radiant beside the beach in a cool pyjama-bikini hybrid getup.

The model's post comes just a few days after she celebrated a collaboration between Kin Euphorics, her non-alcoholic drinks brand, and dating app Bumble. Kin Euphorics, which Bella joined back in September last year, aims to transform "the world's oldest social ritual, drinking, into a thoughtful act of taking better care of ourselves".

At the event last week Bella wore an outfit strongly rooted in the widespread trend for Y2K dressing, sporting a sparkly silver temporary tattoo on her hip, alongside Prada shoes, flared black trousers, a mesh black crop top and a lime green shoulder bag.

Shop our picks to recreate Bella Hadid's glass blowing look:

Cotton-poplin shorts, £40, Hommegirls

Adidas Consortium Kf Forum Hi Humanchives trainers, £220, Offspring

