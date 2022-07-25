Bella Hadid sports white boxer shorts for her unconventional new hobby

Orin Carlin
Bella Hadid yet again turns to the boxer shorts summer trend as she takes up the most unusual pastime – see videos
Bella Hadid is not one for convention, and her latest obsession proves exactly that.
In a series of videos and photos shared on Instagram with her 53.7M followers, the 25-year-old supermodel revealed the most unusual new hobby.
Bella was pictured trying her hand at the classic art of glass blowing in a lively workshop. While she engaged in the craft, deep in concentration, the model wore a blue sweatshirt-style crop top, airy white boxer shorts, tube socks and Adidas' Consortium Kf Forum Hi Humanchives trainers – one of their most quirky footwear styles, designed to look like a face.
For her latest off-duty look, Bella kept things super casual.
Boxer shorts are having a huge moment, and here at the Hello! Fashion offices, we reckon it makes total sense.
Summer dressing is all about breathable fabrics and loose-fitting shapes and so it feels only right that Bella jumped on the trend and joined the likes of Anne Hathaway who wore neon yellow boxer-like Valentino shorts at a special event hosted by Bvlgari.
This is not the first time that the model has turned to boxer shorts, in fact, she donned a cornflower blue pair last month when she jetted off to St. Barts for a quick boost of Vitamin D with her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman. Bella looked radiant beside the beach in a cool pyjama-bikini hybrid getup.
The model's post comes just a few days after she celebrated a collaboration between Kin Euphorics, her non-alcoholic drinks brand, and dating app Bumble. Kin Euphorics, which Bella joined back in September last year, aims to transform "the world's oldest social ritual, drinking, into a thoughtful act of taking better care of ourselves".
At the event last week Bella wore an outfit strongly rooted in the widespread trend for Y2K dressing, sporting a sparkly silver temporary tattoo on her hip, alongside Prada shoes, flared black trousers, a mesh black crop top and a lime green shoulder bag.
