We can't get enough of Queen Letizia's tan handbag The Spanish royal’s top handle bag is one to add to cart

It’s only the end of July and we are already coveting the accessories we want to wear this autumn. Today Queen Letizia made a case for ladylike dressing in an outfit that was elegant, and showed off the Spanish royal’s signature sense of style.

The mother of Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor of Spain flew the flag for Spanish design, sporting the orange mid length 'Mer' dress from Vogana, a slow fashion brand, made in Spain. "At Vogana we carry out respectful work with all the materials we use." The brand explains in a statement on their website, "For this reason, the fabrics and other raw materials with which we make our designs are always of the best quality and manufactured entirely in Spain."

RELATED: Queen Letizia wows royal fans in ravishing red dress





Queen Letizia stands with her daughters, Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor

Here at the Hello! Fashion office we couldn’t keep our eyes off Letizia’s accessories. She was spotted in not one but two items from eponymous designer Carolina Herrera.

The former journalist wore the Mini Doma Insignia Satchel Crossbody Bag, and the brand's Slingback Camel Suede Pumps. The entire royal family was out in force including the young princesses and her husband King Felipe VI of Spain to attend the national offering to the apostle Santiago during the regional festivity at the Cathedral of Santiago in Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

RELATED: Queen Letizia looks breathtaking in floral dress and espadrilles - and wow

King Felipe VI of Spain was also in attendance

Letizia proved that there is nothing more chic or versatile than the tan handbag, which looks just stunning in the summer months as in the winter, so its definitely one to add you your capsule wardrobe. Doma Insignia Satchel bag is handcrafted in Nogal leather, with natural grain and a waxed finish, featuring our embossed Seal with Carolina's initials and the raised Insignia Seal on its flap, replicating House of Herrera's 35th anniversary bracelet and initials. Finished with a matching handle and a strap, it can be carried by hand or worn or over the shoulder.

Carolina Herrera is also a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex who has worn the brand on several occasions. Back in 2018 she donned a bubblegum pink Carolina Herrera dress which she paired with the CH Carolina Herrera Metropolitan clutch for her Trooping the Colour debut.