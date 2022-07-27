Is Bella Hadid single-handedly bringing back Nike Shox trainers?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's absolutely no letting up for Bella Hadid's super strong trainer game at the moment. Following her dramatic appearance in Balenciaga's Paris Haute Couture Week earlier this month, the 25-year-old has been keeping things more casual recently while she promotes her non-alcoholic drinks company, Kin Euphorics.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 53.8M followers, the supermodel gave fans a glimpse inside her footwear wardrobe, as she posed wearing light grey and baby pink Nike Shox. Bella styled her retro trainers with classic white tube socks, a tight V-neck crop top, black tracksuit bottoms and a matching short-sleeved zip-up jacket.

The unique trainer style, which has a certain space-age air about it, first launched in 2000, but the project for Nike Shox actually began in 1984 when designer Bruce Kilgore began to experiment with the idea of mechanical cushioning.

Bella's love for Nike trainers seems to know no bounds, as her latest post comes just an hour after she shared another series of images featuring her sporting monochrome Nike Air Zoom Spiridons, which are part of the brand's Stussy range.

The model's latest off-duty style moment had a definite sporty vibe, but just last month Bella proved that Nike Shox can be hugely versatile.

At a panel event held in Los Angeles to promote Kin Euphorics, Bella took to the stage alongside her co-founder Jen Batchelor wearing a vintage pink gingham Comme des Garçons smock dress, which she styled with a pair of trusty silver Nike Shox to give her outfit that effortless casual edge.

Are Nike Shox still being produced?

In 2017 Nike ended the production of most of the designs which implemented the Shox feature. But in June 2022, Nike collaborated with Supreme to create a reworking of Nike's Shox design.

