Elsa Hosk's holiday wardrobe made us revisit our bucket hat obsession

In need of some summer wardrobe inspiration? For the last week that Elsa Hosk has been holidaying in Mallorca, she has been serving her best summer looks so far.

The 33 year old model has been spotted wearing not one but three designer bucket hats while she holidays on the island off the coast of Spain.

Elsa Hosk donned a Jacquemus bucket hat

Also known as a fishing hat, the bucket first emerged in the early 20th century, worn mostly by, you guessed it, fishermen. Because the accessory was made out of wool felt or tweed cloth, the lanolin from the raw wool meant that the bucket hat was naturally waterproof and therefore perfectly practical. Generally speaking, bucket hats are ultra-versatile which is partly why we adore them. Now the once humble accessory has been embraced by a host of designers, giving them a high-fashion spin worthy of any supermodel.

Not shy of an insta worthy outfit post, Elsa has been documenting her daughter "Tuulis first trip to Europe," with a series of unforgettable family photos. And although she hasn't stopped serving looks since she took off from LA last week, it's her new bucket hat obsession that has the Hello! Fashion office talking.

First Elsa she sported a canary yellow ensemble, complete with Hermes mini kelly bag, vintage terrycloth romper and of course matching citrus-hued bucket hat... Proving that this Gen Z favourite accessory is just a suited to poolside sunbathing as it is for a music festival. The hat in question was the 'Le Bob Artichaut Cotton Bucket Hat' from achingly cool French label Jacquemus.

Then Elsa Hosk took to Instagram again to flaunt her Loewe hat in green in a series of posts. The 'Fisherman hat in canvas' features logo printed herringbone cotton canvas straps. Keeping her outfit tonal, (a styling secret that can instantly elevate any ensemble) she paired the hat with a brown dress from Heavy Manners and matching khaki coloured 'hobo' bag from Saint Laurent and dad sandals from Hermes.



Finally the model posted a picture of herself in a Chanel bucket hat, which she paired with a white two piece from New York based brand Buci and flip flops captioning the post, "Hope you're having the best summer so far." The summer buchet hat inspiration refuses to quit.