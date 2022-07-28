Olivia Rodrigo's vintage Dior clip-on earrings are our latest jewellery obsession The singer is an expert in red carpet dressing

Olivia Rodrigo is turning into something of a Gen-Z style icon – and her latest red carpet look at the season three premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is the stylish proof.

Since she entered the public eye back in 2019, the Drivers License singer has had quite the fashion evolution. Olivia is often drawn towards pieces rooted in the widespread Y2K trend – evidenced by her fondness for butterfly motifs and playful plaids.

But at last night's premiere it was her jewellery collection that got us talking here at the Hello! Fashion offices.

The singer wore vintage Dior earrings and a leather choker

Olivia took to the red carpet wearing the most amazing vintage Dior earrings that we just haven't been able to stop thinking about.

The 19-year-old strayed from tradition, instead opting for a clip-on pair that read "DIOR FOR PEACE". The statement silver dangly earrings featured a vertical column of stars, resting just below her earlobe, followed by the pacifist slogan and a final star at the base.

Olivia wore a sheer mini dress to the premiere

Olivia paired her unique earrings with a black leather dog collar-style choker with a letter "D" charm and silver chain detailing. Silver, red and black made up the singer's primary colour palette as she wore a short black strapless midi cut-out dress with sheer panels that matched her tights.

Olivia reunited with co-star and ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett

When it came to footwear, Olivia pulled out all the stops to achieve a super-glam shoe moment in black patent mega-chunky Mary Janes. For her beauty look the singer relied on her signature black feline flick eyeliner and plumped for a pillar box red pout.

Olivia took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post featuring a group photo of her fellow HSMTMTS cast members with her 27.3M followers.

"Love all these people so so so much. knowing and working with them has been one of the greatest joys of my life," Olivia captioned her post. "Episode 1 of season 3 of hsmtmts is streaming now! wildcats forever."

