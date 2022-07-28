Lady Amelia Windsor channels cottagecore in artisan top – and look at that detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Since it gripped the fashion sphere back in 2020, cottagecore has remained a key player among the plethora of current trends. Perhaps the most idyllic clothing craze of all - thanks to its dreamy colour palettes and penchant for florals, it's no surprise that fashionistas like Lady Amelia Windsor champion the pastoral trend.

Lady Amelia took to social media to showcase a new vintage look, featuring a beautifully crafted artisan white blouse that boasted traditional Hungarian embroidery. She paired the rare item with some sand-toned jeans as she posed for a quick mirror selfie.

The socialite wore her blonde tresses down loose and opted for her signature fresh beauty glow.

She shared the image via her Instagram Stories, alongside the caption: "@muzungusisters hand embroidered top – top embroidered in Budapest by a third generation artisan practising traditional Hungarian 'Mayto' embroidery."

Lady Amelia looked radiant in the rare 70s piece

Thanks to brands such as Jacquemus, LoveShackFancy, For Love & Lemons, Batsheva and more, the prairie girl aesthetic has retained its popularity since it burst onto the fashion scene in true Midsommar style.

Love the society sweetheart's unique top? We sourced a delicate alternative from Etsy – a true vintage piece from the 1970s. This sweet embroidered folk peasant blouse with floral embroidery showcases elasticated puff sleeves and a popper at the neck – and will look perfect teamed with some casual blue jeans.

Vintage Embroidered Folk Peasant Blouse, £45, Etsy

Why not also try this second-hand 1980s floral piece from Rokit Vintage?

1980s Embroidered Peasant Blouse, £23, Rokit Vintage

Lady Amelia is a firm supporter of local brands and slow fashion - and recently sported a knitted strappy top by sustainable brand Chaos and Colour. The 'Himalayan Knit' comes in shades of apricot and raspberry crafted from natural dyes and nomadic, handspun lambswool and boasts a classic cami silhouette.

The royal completed her sunny sixties-inspired look with a pair of mid-blue wash flared jeans featuring a raw hem and high-waisted fit

