Bella Hadid shares unseen footage from Fendi's A/W22 campaign The supermodel looks unreal in an ethereal sheer slip dress

Another day, another major Bella Hadid look. Just yesterday the supermodel decided to resurrect Nike's iconic Shox trainers, giving them a new lease of life as part of her off-duty footwear wardrobe, and now she has captured our attention with a glimpse inside her latest Fendi campaign.

In a post shared with her 53.8M Instagram followers, the 25-year-old showed fans what went on behind the scenes at a photoshoot for Fendi's A/W22 campaign. Shot in Rome, it stars Bella among other high-profile runway stars including Victoria Fawole, Steph Shiu, Julia Nobis, and Rayssa Medeiros.

Bella's post featured two of the main outfits that she wore for the campaign. Firstly, the supermodel looked dreamy in a romantic beige slip dress with loose princess seam ruffles and a statement red fluted hem.

Bella shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her relaxing in between photocalls

Styled by Melanie Ward and Ellie Grace Cumming, Bella wore a pale pink fur cropped-sleeve jacket, full-length turquoise gloves and beige block heels.

Bella wore the same Fendi A/W22 ensemble on the runway

The other ensemble consisted of a high-collared pinstripe shirt with ruched sleeve detailing and a grey tailored pencil skirt with a horse bit-inspired belt.

Her long dark hair, styled by Anthony Turner, was slicked into a severe side parting with her ears visible, whereas her makeup, courtesy of Peter Philips, was fresh and light, with a focus on luminosity to emphasise her trademark high cheekbones.

The videos showed Bella putting on her game face and showing off creative director Kim Jones' designs with a powerful stride, peppered in between shots of her laughing and smiling with the crew as she prepped for the next look.

"Refracting the past through a distinctly contemporary lens," Fendi said of the campaign's focus explaining, "For the Fall/Winter 2022 runway collection, Kim Jones explores and reworks iconic house signatures with a fresh perspective, giving life to the striking combination of strength and softness that is deeply rooted in Fendi's DNA."

