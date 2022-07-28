Lily James goes back to blonde in unbelievable hair transformation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lily James is one of the ultimate hair chameleons. Whether it's donning her natural brown shade for Downton Abbey, or rocking blonde tresses for her turns as Cinderella and Pamela Anderson, the actress is no stranger to a dramatic hair transformation. Most recently she embraced jet black locks with a severe fringe, along with vampy purple lipstick for the latest Versace campaign.

Yesterday was no different as the 33-year-old actress unveiled yet another new look. She took to her Instagram stories to reveal freshly lightened locks. Under the expert eye of John MacPherson, who also tames the tresses of Jenna Coleman and Billie Piper, the Mamma Mia! starlet went from her signature brown shade to bouncy blonde.



Although less of a peroxide shade as she has modelled in the past, it still was reminiscent of Pamela Anderson's flaxen haired buxom blonde, who Lily plays in Disney+’s hit series Pam and Tommy. We spoke with her aforementioned hairstylist John, who has been working with the A-lister for the past four years, to find out the exact process for her unbelievable hair transformation:

How long did it take to tranform Lily's hair from brown to blonde?

We did one four hour session to get the hair blonde, and then did a three hour session the next day to finesse the look.

Lily's hair featured multi-dimensional blonde highlights

What products did you use?

I used K18's pro mist and mask, Schwarzkopf Blonde Me and Redken shades EQ Hair Colour.

Lily shared photos of the transformation on Instagram

How did you make sure not to damage Lily's hair when going blonde?

To minimise any damage to the hair, we prepped it with K18, a peptide molecular repair product. We use Schwarzkopf BlondMe products because they contain ‘bond enforcing technology’ to strengthen and protect the hair. Lily will be using Pureology Nanoworks Gold Shampoo for home care, alternating the conditioner with K18’s Leave in Molecular Repair Hair Mask.

Lily and John pose for a snap before going back to blonde

Although we aren’t sure why she transformed her tresses, (John was tightlipped about the reason for the change of hue) we are sure that she will have "plenty of fun" with her new blonde shade.

