Addison Rae: from TikTok sensation to fashion darling The social media star has had some unbelievable style moments

If you are well-versed in the realms of TikTok, you will likely be more than familiar with Addison Rae – but just in case, here's everything that you need to know about the influencer-cum-fashion-darling.

The 21-year-old media personality rose to fame back in late 2019 when she began posting videos of her dancing alongside her mother, as well as lip syncs and sketches.

Who is Addison Rae?

Addison in Tom Ford for Gucci at last year's Met Gala

Addison Rae is a social media star, most famous for being seriously popular on TikTok (she currently has 88.5M followers – yep, let that sink in for a second). Born in Louisiana, Addison began dancing competitively at the age of six. For a short while she studied Sports Broadcasting at university, but she dropped out when her TikTok account took off, and eventually made the decision to move to Los Angeles.

The star wore Michael Kors at the 2022 Met Ball

Since her rise to stardom, Addison now has a plethora of memorable red carpet looks under her belt. For this year's Met Gala she dazzled in a silver shimmer Michael Kors high-neck gown, and for the 2021 Fashion Awards she looked opulent in an embellished pink and black Richard Quinn mermaid dress.

The influencer looked radiant in Richard Quinn at the 2021 Fashion Awards

Is Addison Rae single?

Addison and boyfriend Omer Fedi at this year's Grammy Awards

Addison Rae is not currently single, in fact, she is in a relationship with 22-year-old record producer Omer Fedi. The pair have been dating since August last year when they went Instagram official – which means that their one-year anniversary is imminent.

What brands does Addison Rae wear?

Addison Rae's street style swings towards a certain 'loosely sporty cool-girl' vibe, with the star typically opting for flattering crop tops, oversized graphic T-shirts, printed loungewear and the occasional belted blazer dress.

In 2020, it was revealed that Addison was TikTok's highest earning star and her success on the platform has meant that she has worked commercially with Reebok, Hollister and American Eagle.

Addison wore head-to-toe Versace at the label's SS22 show

Some of the brands favoured by Addison include Versace, Dries Van Noten, Fleur du Mal, and Philosophy di Lorenzo, whereas when it comes to footwear, she has been pictured wearing pairs by Jimmy Choo, Le Silla and Andrea Wazen.

What has Addison Rae been up to recently?

In one of her latest Instagram posts, Addison shared a series of photos taken at a Machine Gun Kelly gig. The 21-year-old looked luscious in a two-tone pink and black latex mini dress – a look which went down a treat with her fans as well as supermodel Emily Ratajkowski who commented "beautiful gal" on her post.

