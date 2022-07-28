6 designer handbags to accompany you on your next night out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It goes without saying that the mega tote is the must-have work bag – after all, no other vessel could possibly accommodate your every possible need between the hours of nine and five. With enough room for your laptop, a gigantic reusable coffee cup, an outfit change (you never know), a stylish shopper is perfect for the office, but slightly less than ideal when the clock chimes out with the sound of the weekend.

Instead, the lavish occasion requires a luxe mini or micro bag that will elevate your party outfit and store only the essentials. With space only for a streamlined selection of belongings (keys, your bank card and a lipstick should cut it), what these mini bags lack in size, they more than make up for in style.

Some of our absolute favourites this season are all about the Swarovski crystals – check out pieces by Lulu Guinness and Marina Raphael if your accessory collection is in desperate need of a sparkly boost.

Whereas if you're loving a round-handle clutch moment as much as we are, Cult Gaia and Jimmy Choo ought to be your first port of call.

Hello! Fashion has picked out our favourite designer handbags to wear on your next night out:

Self-Portrait Bow embellished tote bag, £250, Farfetch

Cult Gaia Mina acrylic and gold-tone tote, £374, Net-A-Porter

Evangeline Swarovski bag, £860, Marina Raphael

Red velvet present Swarovski clutch, £395, Lulu Guinness

Jimmy Choo Bon Bon satin bag, £1,395, Selfridges

Serpenti Forever miniature bag, £560, Bvlgari

