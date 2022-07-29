Beyoncé stuns fans in silver disco dress amid album leak

Beyoncé's latest album is all anyone seems to be talking about right now, but here at the Hello! Fashion offices, what has captured our attention most is her latest major fashion moment, coinciding with the launch of Rennaisance.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 270M followers, Beyoncé unveiled an exquisite new photograph of her wearing an unbelievable silver shimmery gown. The disco-inspired Gucci dress evoked imagery pertaining to 1970s icon Diana Ross, as the star marked the launch of her seventh studio album - her first solo one in six years.

Beyoncé's floor-length piece was full of glitzy drama, featuring finely pleated sleeves and an asymmetric torso – designed to leave one breast entirely uncovered. The 40-year-old star looked radiant, almost as if she belonged to another time as she sat cross-legged and raised an arm to show off the extent of the statement sleeve.

Most suitably, Beyoncé sat directly underneath a disco ball – which naturally accentuated the chromes of her dress even further. Even her beauty look worked in tandem with the lustrous theme – she wore shiny silver lipstick alongside a shimmery smokey eye.

Beyoncé styled the Gucci gown with sparkly cluster earrings, black sheer stockings and patent stilettos. The gown, courtesy of the historic Italian label, was first showcased last November at Gucci's Love Parade runway show.

Beyoncé wore a dress that was first shown at Gucci's Love Parade show

The star thanked her fans profusely for patiently waiting for the release of Rennaisance, despite the album having actually been leaked two days early.

The star shared a heartfelt message

"Thank you for your unwavering support," she wrote in a message revealed in a second photo. "I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy."

