Bella Hadid flaunts bikini body in new Michael Kors campaign The supermodel looks unreal in her latest shoot

Bella Hadid has more than a few major fashion campaigns under her belt, and her latest work for Michael Kors is officially one of our favourites. The supermodel gave us all the summer feels here at the Hello! Fashion offices, as she shared a post on Instagram with her 53.8M followers, giving fans a glimpse into exactly what happened behind the scenes of the recent shoot.

MORE: Is Bella Hadid single-handedly bringing back Nike Shox trainers?

The post comes just a day after the 25-year-old released a series of photos and videos revealing backstage action behind Fendi's A/W22 campaign, in which she stars alongside fellow high-profile runway stars including Victoria Fawole, Steph Shiu, Julia Nobis, and Rayssa Medeiros.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

While her Michael Kors shoot couldn't boast beautiful Rome as its location, the scene still looked pretty idyllic as Bella strutted beside azure waters with a Michael Kors Karlie tote bag. The bag features a tan woven central panel, flanked by black grainy leather, and two long handles with gold stud detailing, as well as chrome hardware featuring the brand's logo.

READ: Siren Eyes are TikTok's favourite new beauty trend

For the main part of the campaign Bella wore an understated black triangle-shaped bikini with thin straps and side-tie detailing. Her ultra-glam beachside look was amped up with striking accessories, including a gold chunky chain choker, oversized 1970s-style mirrored aviators and black crossover-strap heeled sandals.

MORE: Bella Hadid sports white boxer shorts for her unconventional new hobby

Bella starred in the waterfront campaign alongside fellow model Alton Mason – aka her "partner in crime", as she fondly referred to him in the caption of her post.

While eager fashion fans will note that campaign imagery was actually first released by Michael Kors at the end of May, Bella's Instagram post included some exclusive backstage content.

Bella shared a photo from behind the scenes of the shoot

Bella lounged on a yacht in front of the sunset

The model posed in a one-shoulder giraffe print dress in front of an exquisite sunset backdrop and also shared a video in which she lay on a wicker chair while sporting a white lace cami dress alongside a pile of tech equipment as she took a quick break in between shots.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.