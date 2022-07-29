Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer twin in Michael Kors playsuits for luxury outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer are no strangers to the VIP guestlist – and use every opportunity to appear at lavish events with the utmost sophistication. The 30-year-old twins attended a pop-up in Harrods hosted by luxury jewellery brand Chopard, twinning in romantic playsuits with a Victoriana twist.

Princess Diana's nieces stepped out in identical outfits by Michael Kors – short playsuits featuring long balloon sleeves, semi-sheer chiffon layers and dreamy pussy bow detailing. Lady Eliza sported an all-black number, while Lady Amelia opted for a classic polka dot print.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows who best?

Both sisters wore their blonde hair scraped back into a perfectly coiffed ponytail and completed their looks with a pair of strappy black heels.

They posed in their saturated pink pop-up surrounding and showcased their exquisite jewels from the label – allowing all eyes to fall on their pale and hot pink diamond-encrusted watches which infused their monochrome aesthetics with some sassy opulence.

The twins attended the Chopard event at Harrods

The twins both shared a series of beautiful photos from the event on social media. Lady Amelia captioned her post: "The most beautiful pop up #happysport #chopard," and Lady Eliza said: "The most beautiful pop up for @chopard at Harrods #chopardhappysport #whatmakesmehappy #chopard," with a string of pink heart emojis.

The girls love a twinning style moment

Friends and fans adored the socialite's summer-ready playsuits. "You both look amazing," one follower on Instagram commented, while another said: "Just gorgeous." A third added: "Stunning," and a fourth penned: "The most beautiful."

Princess Diana's nieces are darlings of the fashion sphere

If Lady Amelia and Eliza's playsuits have captured your attention, then we have just the piece for you. Sadly, their actual playsuits are no longer available to buy online, but Michael Kors is offering a similar version in jumpsuit form, which is ideal for dressy evening dos.

Dot Jacquard and Crepe Jumpsuit, £280, Michael Kors

The twins recently lapped up the sun during an Italian beachside holiday. The girls, who were joined by their friends and partners, plied us with plenty of golden summer-style inspiration – just in time for holiday season.

