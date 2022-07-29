Lady Amelia Windsor is a vision in Ahluwalia for star-studded event

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor has established herself as a pioneer of mindful shopping – and frequently debuts new outfits crafted by local brands and independent designers. However, the socialite is also partial to a designer look and recently attended TVR's unveiling of an all-new line-up of electric vehicles at MNKY HSE wearing Ahluwalia.

SEE: Lady Amelia Windsor channels cottagecore in artisan top – and look at that detail

Lady Amelia, 26, sported a two-tone tangerine orange and hot pink satin number designed by the emerging brand, who rose to prominence after the label's founder Priya Ahluwalia won both the 2021 BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund and The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

Boasting a richly vibrant colour palette, a mini silhouette, strappy detailing, an asymmetrical effect and a ruched texture, the exquisite garment added another It-girl item to Lady Amelia's enviable wardrobe.

READ: Lady Amelia Windsor is a sixties dream in crochet top and flared jeans

To complete her designer aesthetic, the star wore her sandy blonde tresses down loose and slipped on a pair of chunky pink heels boasting a sumptuous raspberry brocade finish and an open-toe.

Lady Amelia took to social media to share her luxury look, alongside the caption: "Gonna rock down to electric avenue @tvrofficial #tvrevolution #tvrgriffith," with a string of car, love heart and lightning bolt emojis.

Lady Amelia looked radiant in satin

Fans and friends were quick to gush over the royal's dress. "This dress is stunning on you," one said, while another added: "These colours!" A third commented: "Gorgeous."

Treat yourself to Lady Amelia's new season designer number which is sure to enrich your summer wardrobe with some high-octane glamour.

Jade Ruched Recycled-fibre Satin Dress, £690, Ahluwalia

Lady Amelia recently exuded sixties mystique in a crochet top and flared jeans. The Edinburgh Uni graduate wore a knitted strappy top by sustainable brand Chaos and Colour. The 'Himalayan Knit' comes in shades of apricot and deep pink crafted from natural dyes and nomadic, handspun lambswool and boasts a classic cami silhouette.

SEE: Lady Amelia Windsor wears a divine tutu for Paris Dior show

She went bare-faced as she smiled for the cameras in a colourful hotel setting. The star enjoyed a relaxed weekend stay at the Bristol Harbour Hotel & Spa, the bold interior of which enhanced her rustic ensemble.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.