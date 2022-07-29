Giovanna Engelbert just proved that tablescaping is the ultimate high fashion hobby After conquering jewellery the Italian fashion icon has taken on tableware

We can't remember exactly when the word tablescaping entered our vocabulary. Certainly the advent of Instagram paved the way for stunning table creations, putting our boring crockery to shame. All of a sudden we were using the platform as much for finding our favourite 'outfit of the day' posts as for swooning over carefully curated tables.

Now a good 'plate and napkin game' is almost as important as the host's outfit. Yes the art of the perfectly curated table has made a comeback, and elegant table settings are what it's all about. Sister-duo Alice and Jemima Herbert, co-founders of Lay London, London’s first tablescaping rental service couldn’t agree more, back in April they told Hello! Fashion, “Hosting or creating a table at home is all about elevating the ordinary, so don't hold back.” Alongside the Herberts, a couple of well-heeled fashionistas are to blame for the trend dominating our feeds including Alice Naylor Leyland and Zoë de Givenchy.

The collection is designed to be mixed and matched

Now global arbiter taste Giovanna Englebert is bringing her signature style to Swarovski, in the form of tablescaping. The stylist and fashion icon has been working as global creative director for the brand since early 2021, when debuted her first jewellery collection back in February of that same year. After a hugely successful partnership creating stunning baubles, this her first ever foray into plates and tableware. "With this collection we offer a new way of embellishing your daily life." Giovanna explained, "Just like we are adorning ourselves with jewellery, we get the joy from decorating our lives through this whimsical yet elegant collection of porcelains that adorn our tables."

The collection which is called the 'Signum collection' reinterprets Giovanna's octagonal motif she used for the logo redesign and for her signature oversized jewellery pieces, and of course brings it to tableware. The collection is as colourful as we've come to expect from the Vogue-allum's signature style, yet still sophisticated, with a distinctly retro vibe. The plates come in a vibrant selection of moreish candy colours. Saccharine blues, greens, yellows, and pinks are captured in graphic designs, edged with golden accents. The range includes tea sets, espresso sets, and full dining services.

The plates are sumptuously designed with the new octagonal motif

The complete collection is designed to stand alone or to mix and match with other colourways for your own signature style. Only a fashion icon could make laying the table this fun.

Giovanna Englebert’s Signum collection is available to shop now.