Cowgirlcore is back and better than ever thanks to Beyoncé

We have a whole lot of love for the Cowgirlcore trend at the moment here at the Hello! Fashion offices, and guess what? As it goes, we're in excellent company. Western-style pieces have been all over the spring/summer 2022 runways, including at the Gaucho, Scotch & Soda and Coperni shows to name a few, with a focus on suede fringing, worn leather boots, equine-inspired prints and, of course, the classic Cowboy hat.

That's right, this season we're giving Cowgirlcore a massive yee-haw – and we're not alone. Today marked the release of Beyoncé's seventh studio album Rennaisance and the associated artwork featuring the 40-year-old star riding an iridescent horse has made quite the impression on fashion fans.

What is Cowgirlcore?

In essence, cowgirlcore is all about embracing trends reminiscent of the Wild West – think jaunty cowboy hats, visible top stitching and highly textural fabrics such as denim, leather and suede.

Our style and commerce director Tanya Philipson explains what the return of Cowgirlcore means for our wardrobes this season. "The Cowgirlcore trend is back - think less rodeo Cowboy, more rodeo drive," she says.

"The trend comes and goes but this summer it's back more than ever with festival fever and Barbicore mixed in. Prada, Alexander McQueen, Chloé and Isabel Marant shoes all featured their own versions of western style."

Why is Cowgirlcore so popular right now?

Currently, it seems that Beyoncé's latest album cover is responsible for Cowgirlcore's spike in popularity, according to research obtained by Nasty Gal.

The brand revealed that searches for cowboy hats soared by 566.67% and searches for "fringe" surged by 88.68% overnight in the UK – these results were obtained by comparing Google Trends data from when the album was released in the UK to 12 hours prior.

What is the history of the Cowgirlcore trend?

Cowgirlcore feels very rooted in the current widespread obsession with Y2K dressing, harking back to the days of Madonna's western-themed Don't Tell Me music video in 2000. But Madge wasn't alone in her love for Cowgirlcore, in fact, other OG trend-setters that spring to mind include Britney Spears, as well as, again, Beyoncé back in her Destiny's Child days.

How to wear the Cowgirlcore trend?

Hello! Fashion picks out our favourite pieces to help you nail the cowgirlcore trend:

